Relationships Weddings

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

Temi Iwalaiye

We spoke to five boob lovers about what they love about it.

When it comes to men attraction to the women in their lives, there are five types of men. Those who love boobs, those who love ass, those who love both, those whose attraction depends on personality, and those whose attraction changes depending on many circumstances.

However, some people are who we exclusively call, boob lovers.

We spoke to five of them and asked about their fascination with the mammary glands. This is why they love them so much.

“Seeing boobs can save guys from depression. Just the sight of the boob from the woman I like can cure my depression and make my problems go away. I might be sad all day, but if she sends me a picture of her boobs or I see them, my mood is immediately lifted. Whenever I see my girl's boobs, it always feels like the first time, I'm so excited.”

"The sight of a hefty chest is one of the most pleasing things. The thought of unravelling what is under is most satisfying and to finally get hold of these metaphorically-heralded oranges is most gratifying. To suck, to squeeze and to rest upon, till eternity or the next morning - whichever."

"Because boobs are life! You can hold them, cuddle them, and rest your head on them. It is beyond just boobs. There are just many ways breasts can provide succour and relief."

"How do I articulate this now and not sound perverted? I don’t know man! they’re just really, really beautiful to look at, fluffy to play with and rest on, good for warmth, and you can suck and lick. What’s not to like?"

"Boobs! It's easier to access, and I'm attracted to it. I'm more into hips and legs than a big butt. A decently sized backside with hips and great tits and I'm ok. I'm a simple man."

