Bovi celebrates 9th wedding anniversary

Bovi Comedian, wife celebrate 9 years of marriage!

It's been nine special years of marital bliss for comedian, Bovi and Kris Asimonye Ugboma, his wife.

  • Published:
Bovi and Kris Ugboma, his wife, have been married since 2009 play

Bovi and Kris Ugboma, his wife, have been married since 2009

(Instagram/Bovi Ugboma)

It's comedian Bovi's ninth wedding anniversary today, September 19, 2018.

Bovi, 38 and his wife Kris Asimonye seem to be having the best time of their lives so much so that the comedian has lost track of time. He simply can't believe it's been nine great years!

play Comedian Bovi, wife celebrate 9 years of marriage! (Bovi/Instagram)

 

His Instagram post, shared to mark the anniversary date with his sweetheart, apparently says this much as you'll see below.

 

Bovi and Kris tied the knot in 2009, and have three kids together.

X
