It's comedian Bovi's ninth wedding anniversary today, September 19, 2018.

Bovi, 38 and his wife Kris Asimonye seem to be having the best time of their lives so much so that the comedian has lost track of time. He simply can't believe it's been nine great years!

His Instagram post, shared to mark the anniversary date with his sweetheart, apparently says this much as you'll see below.

Bovi and Kris tied the knot in 2009, and have three kids together.