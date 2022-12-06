Body Count: 5 men tell us if they can date someone their friend has been intimate with

Ayo

“Context matters a lot, if she was ‘playing’ us at the same time, then I can’t date her because I was just an option but if she didn’t know me then it doesn’t matter.”

Deyemi

“No oh! Not at all! There is no way I can remove the memory of her being with my friend. Except I won’t be friends with him anymore. It's hard not to picture them together."

Sam

“I have done that before, I guess it just depends on the level of feelings I have for her. If I love her, it doesn’t matter.”

Ben

“If it’s just a fling, I don’t mind but if we are serious, like a real relationship then I just can’t do it.”

Tolu

"It depends on my friendship with the guy and the kind of person he is. If he is like me then I can't date her because I can't recommend myself to any girl and I would just be imagining the rubbish they've done together. Even if she said she is born again, I won't date her."

Why is this such a big deal?

Many people think that men are possessive of women and view them as property, and so in a way, they call dibs on women who they feel are theirs. This mindset might be rooted in misogynist tendencies.

Typically, it shouldn’t matter who she has been with if she wasn’t seeing them at the same time or playing with both of their emotions.

But, it’s not only men who hate this, women are typically hesitant about dating their friend's ex because it could mean they have had their eyes on them all along.