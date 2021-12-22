1. Wear a face cap: wearing a face cap will help you activate the CIA mode. The face cap will help you disguise properly so you don’t have to be afraid of anyone discovering your identity. This means you can run far away if what you ordered is not what you got.
Blind date starter pack
The IJGBs are landing soon. While for many, it might be an experience full of good memories, for others it might not be so good. This is on the grounds that real life is different from video calls, especially in the dispensation of various photo editing apps, and Snapchat filters. Now to save yourself from a “what I ordered vs what I got situation”, Here is a list of what to do before you go on that blind date;
2. Telescope: since telescopes are used to view objects that are faraway. Immediately your phone rings and they inform you that they’re in your environment, bring out that telescope immediately; make sure to zoom in and zoom out carefully. Remember, be faster than them.
3. Make sure your date location is close to a police station: this does not mean you’re being dramatic, it only means you’re being security conscious incase they come looking like what they’ve been through. Simply activate the “mistaken identity” scene, tell them you’re not the one they’ve been speaking with. If they get angry, report at the police station.
4. Vex money: In case they tell you they forget their card at home to avoid paying for your meal, and you’ve already ordered food. Don’t fight, just pay for your own food without shame in peace.
5. Anointing oil: this is only applicable if the person fits your imaginations, and expectations. After you both must’ve seen each other and liked each other, you can now apply anointing oil on your foreheads to seal the deal spiritually.
That being said, if you attend your blind dates with all of these tools then be rest assured that success is yours.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng