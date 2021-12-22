Blind date starter pack

2. Telescope: since telescopes are used to view objects that are faraway. Immediately your phone rings and they inform you that they’re in your environment, bring out that telescope immediately; make sure to zoom in and zoom out carefully. Remember, be faster than them.

3. Make sure your date location is close to a police station: this does not mean you’re being dramatic, it only means you’re being security conscious incase they come looking like what they’ve been through. Simply activate the “mistaken identity” scene, tell them you’re not the one they’ve been speaking with. If they get angry, report at the police station.

4. Vex money: In case they tell you they forget their card at home to avoid paying for your meal, and you’ve already ordered food. Don’t fight, just pay for your own food without shame in peace.

5. Anointing oil: this is only applicable if the person fits your imaginations, and expectations. After you both must’ve seen each other and liked each other, you can now apply anointing oil on your foreheads to seal the deal spiritually.