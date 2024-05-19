ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If he has these behaviours, then prepare for premium tears—He's about to leave

Lynet Okumu

8 telltale signs your man is planning to leave you

Stock photo of a couple arguing
Stock photo of a couple arguing

Navigating the complexities of modern relationships can feel like a rollercoaster, especially when you're unsure of your partner's true intentions. If you've ever felt like your significant other is just stringing you along, you're not alone.

Recommended articles

Understanding the subtle signs that indicate someone is merely buying time can save you from heartache down the road.

Here are eight key behaviors to watch out for, ensuring you invest your emotions wisely and build a future with someone genuinely committed.

Couple laughing
Couple laughing ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

If your partner shies away from discussing future events, such as holidays, anniversaries, or even next month's plans, it could indicate a lack of long-term interest.

A committed partner will be eager to include you in their future.

ADVERTISEMENT

One day he's blowing up your phone with texts and calls; the next, he's gone silent. This inconsistency is a red flag.

A genuine partner will maintain regular communication and make you feel secure.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Ghana

Everyone has commitments, but if he constantly uses his busy schedule to avoid spending time with you, it might be a sign that you're not a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone truly values you, they will find time for you.

Introducing your partner to friends and family is a significant step in a relationship.

If he's dodging these introductions, it might be because he doesn't see a future with you and doesn't want to deepen the connection.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

If your partner avoids deep, meaningful conversations and sticks to light, surface-level topics, it could indicate a lack of emotional investment.

A serious partner will be interested in your thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

If your partner hesitates to label your relationship or define what you are to each other, it’s a red flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committed partner will want to clarify the relationship status and show it off proudly.

Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky]
Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky] Arguing couple [Credit: LovePanky] Pulse Nigeria

If you frequently find yourself questioning where you stand in the relationship or feel insecure about his feelings, this uncertainty is often a sign that he's not fully invested.

A committed partner will strive to make you feel loved and secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

All relationships have disagreements, but how you handle them speaks volumes.

If your partner avoids conflict resolution or dismisses your concerns, it indicates a lack of commitment to working through issues together.

Black couples arguing.
Black couples arguing. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

If you recognise these behaviours in your partner, it's crucial to address them. Communication is key.

Have an open and honest conversation about your concerns and see how he responds. If he’s unwilling to change or dismisses your feelings, it might be time to reconsider the relationship.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You have no respect for your woman if you have a bachelor's party before wedding'

'You have no respect for your woman if you have a bachelor's party before wedding'

How to know if your girlfriend has a 'girlfriend'

How to know if your girlfriend has a 'girlfriend'

Dating a 20-year-old at 40? Here is what you should never forget

Dating a 20-year-old at 40? Here is what you should never forget

If he has these behaviours, then prepare for premium tears—He's about to leave

If he has these behaviours, then prepare for premium tears—He's about to leave

5 delicious smoothies that won't spike your blood sugar

5 delicious smoothies that won't spike your blood sugar

Should you wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time?

Should you wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ask Pulse: Should my coworkers hate me this much because I got a promotion?

Ask Pulse: Should my coworkers hate me this much because I got a promotion?

How long do cats live? British scientists have figured it out

How long do cats live? British scientists have figured it out

Do you need to wash your clothes inside out? It's a bit complicated

Do you need to wash your clothes inside out? It's a bit complicated

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Things to avoid in the morning to have a productive day

Things to avoid in the morning to have a productive day

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Never do these to your pregnant wife [shuttershock]

Never do these 5 things to your pregnant wife

How to catch a cheating partner without going through their phone[Credit - iStock]

10 ways to catch a cheating partner without going through their phone

A couple during their wedding

7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings