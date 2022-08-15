RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Bedroom game: Reasons carrots are essential for men's sexual health

Tony Mushoborozi

Carrots are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients like vitamin E and beta-carotene and it has become common knowledge that they are very good for eye health.

Carrots
What many don't know is that carrots have a positive effect on men's overall health, and specifically great for men's sexual health.

Here are few ways in which regular consumption of carrot can help men:

Since carrots are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and beta-carotene, eating them helps to prevent sperm damage and boost sperm health. The nutrients in carrot help to increase sperm count and also maintain sperm health in men. Studies suggest that men who eat carrots regularly are able to produce more sperms and they are of better quality. These sperms have better mobility (ability to swim faster) and help in conception too. Eating carrots can also improve sperm count too.

A farmer holding carrots
Most men experience erectile disfunction as they get older, though the severity of the condition might differ from one man to the other. Usually, low potassium level and reduced level of Vitamin E are associated with the advent of erectile dysfunction. Also, constriction of blood vessels that hamper the smooth circulation of blood can also be one of the reasons behind this condition.

A diet rich in potassium and vitamin E can help to fight symptoms of ED. Carrots contain a good amount of potassium and Vitamin E and can help to supplement your diet with the essential mineral and vitamin thereby reducing the effects of ED. Antioxidants in carrots also slow down the aging process and thus help in age-related erectile dysfunction.

Some studies have shown that men with prostate cancer have low levels of vitamin A. So many experts suggest that men who consume sufficient amount of vitamin A and antioxidants during their younger days have less probability of getting prostate cancer. So, consumption of carrots can help. So, men make sure that you munch on carrots and add them generously in your salads.

Carrots are rich in fiber and aid in the easy movement of bowel thus helping to prevent constipation. The antioxidants and vitamins in carrot may give a glow to the skin and encourages premature ageing. Yes, men, you can look younger if you munch on carrots regularly These nutrients also decelerate ageing process and can make men look younger than their actual age.

