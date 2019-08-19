Khafi Kareem is one of the most popular, most-liked and recently most talked about housemates on the ongoing Big Brother reality TV show; not least for her sexual involvement with fellow housemate, Gedoni.

What if we told you that Khafi, the same one we just described above, who viewers of the show know to be one of the most sensual, most touchy-feely housemates, was once a campaigner against premarital sex?!

Yep. You read that right! A 2017 video of the housemate which has just recently been resurfaced online shows her and a friend, Mercy, dishing out reasons why having sex before marriage is a bad idea.

Youtube /Kaffy Kareem

While it’s safe to say a lot has changed in her thought process between then and now, she really does makes some fair points.

Below, Big brother Naija’s Khafi explains 10 reasons why you should stay away from premarital sex:

1. Respect

If you are dating someone, there is a chance that the relationship won’t go all the way. These things happen all the time.

And according to Mercy, when there’s been no sex between you two, you can walk away without feeling like “you gave away something you can’t take back.”

2. Friendship

Without sex, friendship gets a chance to thrive and grow deeper and better. Sex and friendship can exist side by side, of course, but Khafi thinks that “friendship is an amazing, amazing foundation to any relationship and actually if you take away the ‘physicalness’ from a relationship and just see it for what it is, then you’ll know whether you actually have a friendship with that person.”

ALSO READ: Khafi in trouble with UK Police for participating in BB Naija

3. Clarity

“Another good reason to save sex for marriage is so that you can have clarity in your relationship. You will be able to see the person for who they really are and it won’t be clouded by hormones”

4: Double standards

If a girl sleeps around, she get labelled a slut, harlot and other debasing words whereas a man can go on and do same and not get judged.

Guys will be quick to label you cheap after one-night stand even though they just partook of the activity with you!

That double standard, as her co-host said, “is not going anywhere”, and to avoid getting judged harshly like that by a society that seems to hell bent on shaming women, it may be better to just steer clear of the premarital sex altogether.

ALSO READ: Dear Nigerians, please leave Khafi of BBNaija alone

5. You could catch STI’s

This is one of the risks of having sex and even though you may use protection, it still does not completely take away the risk of catching an infection.

“One in four people have an infection… nothing is 100percent safe… why take that risk?” Kaffy asks.

6. Unwanted pregnancy

The BBN housemate says the possibility of getting an unwanted pregnancy should be one more thing to consider if you choose to abstain from sex and need reasons to.

Why would you put yourself through the [slim] chance

7. Sex is the lowest form of intimacy

Khafi admits that not so many people would agree with her on this, but she sticks to her opinion that sex is not even the most intimate thing two people can share.

To her, anyone can have sex with anyone. It’s that easy. All you need is to have a sexual organ.

Watch the video above to catch up on more of Khafi's views on the issue.