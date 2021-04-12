As a Muslim woman that’s about to get married, the pressure is on to find a wedding gown that’s religiously appropriate but still fashionable. Think modest with a twist.

News anchor, Ayisha Yakubu most likely kept this in mind when she married her husband over the weekend.

Following an indoor exchange of vows, the couple came out into a beautiful reception venue. The ceremony hosted close family and friends for their reception as well as the Nikkah ceremony, and the bride had the dress to prove it.

What's more beautiful was the colourful hijab-inspired gowns and matching Gele with jewellery Ayisha wore for her big day.

She was successful in sticking to the aqua corset dress with a veil and a head wrap.

Ayisha Yakubu

Then the exaggerated sleeve dress with intricate beading and Gele.

Ayisha Yakubu

Ayisha Yakubu

Her stunning blue lace gown with the matching Gele.

Ayisha Yakubu

And of course, the stunning red gown with a train that got all eyes on her throughout the occasion.

Ayisha Yakubu