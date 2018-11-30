Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Awkward questions to ask before going on a date with anyone

Awkward but necessary conversations to have before going on a date with anyone

Better safe than sorry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A romantic dinner for two is all time Valentine's day classic play Awkward but necessary questions to ask before going on a date with anyone (Owambe)

Going on dates with a guy is no longer as straightforward as what we’ve always known it to be.

On a normal day, when a guy starts to show interest and requests for a date with a babe, it is expected that he would take her to a place within his means, somewhere nice. Whether indoor or outdoor, one would expect such place to be conducive for conversations and provide the opportunity to bond over the course of the date.

With few ridiculous viral stories coming out of dates in recent times, it would appear that not many guys know exactly how these things should be. Remember when this guy spent less than #5K on a date and went on a social media rant when his date partner refused to give him at least a peck on the cheek?

And of course, how could you have forgotten the guy who recently took a babe out on a date, racked up 83k on the bill with her, and snuck out of the restaurant, leaving her to deal with the bill all by herself!

First dates and lies play

First dates and lies

(Pinterest)

 

Obviously, before going out, particularly with a new guy  these days, it seems quite logical to ask few questions, no matter awkward they are. Simply because it is better to be safe than sorry and also to avoid stories that touch.

How do I dress? Time and place of the date are obvious ones to ask but these other questions below are just as important.

So, what are the awkward but necessary questions you may have to ask before going out on a date with a new guy?

ALSO READ: How much exactly is too much to spend on a date?

1. Who’s footing the bill?

Now this has become really necessary because opinions are diverse and becoming quite numerous on how bills should be settled after a night/day out.

Ideally, whoever asks the other party out on a date should be the one picking up the tabs afterwards but these days people are going dutch [splitting bills] a lot.

So ask what his idea of a date is. So you can reply the invitation accordingly.

  play

 

2. Are you expecting anything from this?

Now this may really be an awkward one to ask, but hey, better awkward than regretful.

There is the risk that you may sound desperate or too much of a prude if you throw this question at him just because he’s inviting you for a date but really, it does not hurt to be certain.

Some guys out here actually think that spending on an expensive date earns them the automatic access to your body or some parts of it.

It’s why there are guys who try to rub your thighs under the table at a night out, or lean in for a kiss after the night ends. Some may even expect a night cap.

It is unlikely that every guy is like this, but you never can tell who is and who is not.

Better safe than sorry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Why is paternity fraud high in Nigeria? The answer to this is complexbullet
2 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees
Guys! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Pulse Weddings: Dolapo, Olusoji's pre-wedding pictures are elegant & filled with love
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl doesn't say "I love you"
Guys! Here are 3 biggest signs that you're doing too much with a girl you just met!
These are 5 things strong men do for women they love
Throwback Thursday: Rihanna teaches how best to dump a player in 'Take A Bow'
Why is paternity fraud high in Nigeria? The answer to this is complex

Relationships & Weddings

My mum has a problem with the girl I want to marry
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy
Groom & brother strip to entertain bride, guests at wedding
Wedding Moment: Watch this groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception
What it really means to play games in a relationship
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy
Romance
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
X
Advertisement