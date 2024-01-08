ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Anna Ajayi

Fexting in relationships has been around for quite some time.

Does fexting ruin relationships? [TheEverygirl]
Does fexting ruin relationships? [TheEverygirl]

Recommended articles

Fexting may be convenient but can easily lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings, especially in romantic relationships. So, before hitting "send" on that angry text, consider why fexting is a red flag and how to navigate conflicts in healthier ways.

With the advent of cell phones, text messages became a convenient means of communication, and while this has its good sides, it has its bad as well. A single text message, void of any apparent emotion or body language, can easily be misinterpreted, creating rifts between people.

ADVERTISEMENT

At what point does a text exchange cross into the territory of fexting? Here are a few signs to watch out for:

  • Angry tone in messages
  • Hostility in the conversation
  • Blame game
  • Name-calling and hurtful words
  • Long, angry messages
  • Angry voice notes

It's simple: heated arguments via text are a recipe for disaster, especially when sensitive topics arise, or emotions run high.

It’s easier to misinterpret a text message due to the lack of expressions that face-to-face conversations offer, which then intensifies the issue. One can easily misinterpret the tone or read too much meaning into the text. Even a delay in replying can add to the heightened emotions at play.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to texting your feelings or trying to fix a relationship over text, there is always the risk of permanently leaving an imprint. The feelings of anger and hurt can be forgotten, but the words remain like a permanent tattoo.

Face-to-face: Whenever possible, talk it out in person. Face-to-face conversations have nonverbal cues like tone and facial expressions that add context and prevent misunderstanding.

Voice or video calls: Instead of fueling the fexting fire, opt for this medium. For long-distance couples, video calls offer a similar level of intimacy and clarity as face-to-face conversations.

If, on the other hand, the arguments persist without resolution, you both can consider couple's therapy.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mockingjays and 5 other intelligent birds on the planet

Mockingjays and 5 other intelligent birds on the planet

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Redefining the way you tell visual stories with CapCut online photo editor

Redefining the way you tell visual stories with CapCut online photo editor

The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Why America hates its children

Why America hates its children

Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why are there so many strange birds in Edo State, Nigeria?

Why are there so many strange birds in Edo State, Nigeria?

Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

5 tips to avoid buying fake products

5 tips to avoid buying fake products

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

Should you feed another woman's man? [VivaNaija]

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

How to make sure you get married in 2024 [shuttershock]

Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do