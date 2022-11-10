Are you bad at your job and relationships or do you just have ADHD?

Being insensitive

Professional, romantic, and platonic relationships can be difficult for those with ADHD.

Some characteristics of ADHD may make it exhausting to be in relationships with them. They are inattentive, being bored and talk over other people. Someone with ADHD could appear to be insensitive, inconsiderate and unloving.

Forgetfulness

They forgot your birthday again. It's normal to occasionally forget things, but for someone with ADHD, forgetfulness tends to happen more frequently. This may involve frequently losing track of where they've put things or significant dates they need to remember.

Others may mistake it for carelessness or a lack of intelligence if they are unfamiliar with the symptoms of ADHD.

Hyperfocus

Even though people with ADHD frequently get sidetracked. A 2019 literature review suggests that they might also experience hyperfocus.

A person with ADHD may become so absorbed in something that they lose track of their surroundings. This may be why they aren’t paying you any attention.

It is easier to forget and disregard others around you when you are this focused. This lack of attention can cause misunderstandings in relationships.

Disorganization

An adult with ADHD could struggle with being organized. This may involve having issues prioritizing tasks based on importance and keeping track of them. They may have so many tasks to do and not know where to even begin with. Instead of prioritizing your tasks you might end up feeling overwhelmed and do nothing.

Procrastination