Are you bad at your job and relationships or do you just have ADHD?

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you a bad person or do you just have ADHD?

ADHD is a mental health problem many adults suffer from that might affect their work and relationships [nebraskamed]
ADHD is a mental health problem many adults suffer from that might affect their work and relationships

Adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that involves several issues, like impulsivity, hyperactivity, and difficulty paying attention, it can affect work, relationships and academics. Here are some symptoms.

Professional, romantic, and platonic relationships can be difficult for those with ADHD.

Some characteristics of ADHD may make it exhausting to be in relationships with them. They are inattentive, being bored and talk over other people. Someone with ADHD could appear to be insensitive, inconsiderate and unloving.

They forgot your birthday again. It's normal to occasionally forget things, but for someone with ADHD, forgetfulness tends to happen more frequently. This may involve frequently losing track of where they've put things or significant dates they need to remember.

Others may mistake it for carelessness or a lack of intelligence if they are unfamiliar with the symptoms of ADHD.

Even though people with ADHD frequently get sidetracked. A 2019 literature review suggests that they might also experience hyperfocus.

A person with ADHD may become so absorbed in something that they lose track of their surroundings. This may be why they aren’t paying you any attention.

It is easier to forget and disregard others around you when you are this focused. This lack of attention can cause misunderstandings in relationships.

An adult with ADHD could struggle with being organized. This may involve having issues prioritizing tasks based on importance and keeping track of them. They may have so many tasks to do and not know where to even begin with. Instead of prioritizing your tasks you might end up feeling overwhelmed and do nothing.

You wait until the 11th hour before you do your tasks. Effective time management is frequently difficult for adults with ADHD. They could put off doing things till the last minute, arrive late for meetings and skip the assignments they find dull.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

