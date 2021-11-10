Are relationship doubts normal?

Unfortunately, the truth is, even if you have control over other things, you can't have total control over your relationship. And that's because you can't control someone else's mind, you can't control their feelings and you can't control their thoughts. This is why there's always a modicum of doubt in relationships.

So yes, relationship doubts are normal and in this article, I'll show you three steps to help you handle these doubts and even make them work for you.

1. Communicate

Doubt becomes Fear.

Fear becomes insecurity.

Insecurity leads to disastrous relationships.

The best way to avoid this outcome is to open up and talk things over with your partner. Tell them your fears.

The feeling of doubt was most likely triggered by something your partner said or did, Or by something you heard or read. Whatever the case is, discuss these triggers with your significant other. This is one surefire way to reduce uncertainty.

2. Don't Do To Your Partner What You Won't Have Them Do To You

You want to be pampered, you want to be taken care of, you want gifts, you want to be treated with care, you want to be spoilt with intense cosmic love. Then do the same to your partner.

Don't treat them like trash, don't lie to them, don't betray their trust. Don't do to them what you won't have them do to you. This will create peace and make you feel more secure in the relationship.

3. Trust

I know sometimes this can be an excruciatingly difficult thing to do, but if you want a beautiful relationship, you have to trust your partner.

Falling in Love is like starting a company. There's a possibility that everything crashes, but there's also the possibility it could become an empire.

So yes, trust your partner.

Why?

Because there's the possibility that you just might not regret it.

---

Funmi is a Writer, Thinker and Marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

----