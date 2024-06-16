ADVERTISEMENT
An open letter to all men who are scared to become fathers

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Dear Future Fathers,

Happy father
Happy father

We know you've heard about how scary it can be. You've been told about how financially draining it can be.

Some even say that your children will turn against you when they are older. All these things can be frightening, but it doesn't mean they will happen to you.

It's natural to feel scared. The unknown often brings fear, and fatherhood is one of the greatest unknowns you'll face. But let me tell you something important: being scared doesn't mean you're not ready or capable. It simply means you care. And that care is what will make you an incredible father.

In a world where financial stability is often equated with success, it's easy to think that being a good father is all about providing material things.

But the truth is, your presence matters more than anything else. Your children will cherish the times you played with them, talked to them, and simply spent time with them.

They may not even remember the times you couldn't afford gifts, but they will always remember your love and attention.

Children grow up fast, and those precious moments you spend with them will create lifelong memories. Be there for their first steps, their first words, and their first day of school. These moments are irreplaceable and far more valuable than any material possession.

Cherish the moments
Cherish the moments Pulse Live Kenya

Accepting the responsibility of raising your kids will bring you immense joy and fulfillment. You'll be surprised at how much love and happiness they will bring into your life.

The challenges will come, but the rewards will far outweigh them. You'll find yourself laughing, learning, and growing alongside your children.

Raising children will teach you patience, empathy, and resilience. It will push you to become the best version of yourself.

Holding your children in your arms will help you grow into the man you need to be. You'll discover strengths you never knew you had and a capacity for love that is boundless.

Father and daughter(Odyssey)
Father and daughter(Odyssey) Parenting Pulse Live Kenya
Fatherhood is a journey filled with ups and downs, but it's a journey worth taking. Embrace the fears and uncertainties, and step up for your children anyway. Your presence, love, and dedication will shape their lives in ways you can't even imagine.

So, to all the men who are scared to become fathers, know that it's okay to be afraid. But don't let that fear hold you back. Your children need you, and you need them. Together, you'll navigate the beautiful, challenging, and rewarding path of fatherhood.

With courage and love,

A pampered daddy's girl.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

