Did you know regular sex makes you good at math? See 5 amazing benefits

Temi Iwalaiye

Sex doesn’t just give you pleasure; there are some health benefits attached to it.

Health benefits of regular sex [wedmd]

Regular sex, which for most people is once a week, boosts physical, emotional, and mental health.

Having regular sex exercises the heart and improves circulation. It is a form of exercise just like a brisk walk, bike ride, or jog, as it increases the heart rate, especially at the peak of orgasm.

However, for people with heart disease or weakened hearts, sex places increased demand on the cardiovascular system, which can trigger a heart attack, especially if their coronary arteries are narrowed.

If you find it hard to fall asleep, having regular sex can help improve this over time. During sex, chemicals like endorphin, oxytocin, and dopamine are released in the brain, making you feel sleepy.

Endorphin is the body’s natural painkiller. It also helps to reduce your pain and discomfort, which makes you fall asleep faster and better.

Benefits of regular sex [MelaninNews] Pulse Nigeria
Sex is linked to the development of new brain cells, which can improve memory and basic math skills in people over 50.

A study showed that both genders perform better in arithmetic sums than those who had less sex.

Sexual activity can stimulate neurogenesis, or the development of new brain cells, which may improve cognitive abilities like learning and problem-solving.

Regular sex may reduce the risk of cancer for both males and females.

For men, it helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer since frequent ejaculation flushes out the toxins in the prostate.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men globally. While for women, it reduces the risk of breast cancer amongst other types of cancer. Nipple care during sex are preventive measures against breast cancer.

Benefits of having sex [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Having regular sex can also help to boost the immune system. The lgA immune is an antibody that shows how strong our immune system is.

This LgA is increased if you participate in healthy sex regularly, and it can help protect you from infections such as the cold and flu.

According to a study, college students who had sex twice a week had higher saliva levels of antibodies that fight colds than those who had sex less frequently.

Do you know frequent sex can help relieve headaches and even menstrual pain? The release of endorphins during sex helps relax your uterine muscles, thereby reducing menstrual cramps. Endorphins also relieve headaches or migraines.

Regular sex also improves your mood, lowers blood pressure, and causes weight loss. Even though regular sex is very beneficial to your health, having too much sex can be dangerous.

Also, remember to practice safe sex and protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

