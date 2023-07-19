Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas
It’s a trending video concept online, and it really helps couples broaden their horizons in terms of what they can do on a date. They can choose to go out weekly or monthly.
Here’s an A-Z of places you can visit on a date:
A - You can visit an art gallery, archery, an arcade (a place where games are played), or an amusement park.
B - You can go bowling, visit the beach, backpacking, go on a breakfast date, stay at a bed and breakfast, do a bar crawl, Visit a bookstore, go biking, or attend a brunch buffet.
C - C date ideas include cocktails, coffee date, a concert, cooking classes, and a candlelit dinner.
D - Drive-in theatre, dinner date, you can go dancing, deep diving, or visit Disneyland.
E - Escape rooms, expos, exhibitions, or eateries are perfect activities.
F - Fishing, fashion show, festival, food tour or a farmer’s market.
G - Gala night, games night, golf, visiting a garden, gardening, or gambling.
H - Helicopter ride, hiking, horseback riding, and soaking in a hot tub together.
I - Ice cream dates, ice skating, and an improv show are all I-related date ideas.
J - Jet Skiing, Jigsaw puzzles, jumping rope, visiting Jazz bands, and jewellery making.
K - Kickboxing class, Karaoke, Kayaking, and Kite Flying
L - Lunch date, laser tag, line dancing, listening to live music or a live band.
M - Go to the movies, museum, mini golf, or for a massage date,
N - Netflix and chill, and nightclubs
O - Observatories for looking at stars and galaxies miles away, an Orchard, and the Opera
P - Pizza date, a picnic, paintball, park date, and a piano bar are excellent Ps.
Q - Quiz or trivia night, and a quickie date too.
R - Road trip, roller coaster, rooftop bar, restaurant date, and rock climbing.
S - Shooting range, spa, staycation, stargazing, attending stadium games, and shopping.
T - Theatre date, theme park date, tea date, tennis, and truth or dare.
U - University Zoo or University Tour
V - Vineyard, virtual reality games, volleyball, volunteering together.
W - Weekend getaway, wine tasting, visiting a winery or wax museum
X - Playing Xbox and Xtreme Sports
Y - Yoga, chilling on a yacht
Z - Visiting the Zoo, Ziplining, and Zero Gravity Flight
