To be in a happy relationship while a friend remains single despite an obvious wish to get with someone, could be a real source of concern.

That concern could make you consider the idea of pairing them with other friends, family members or other people whom you consider good enough. While this would normally be done with noble intent and from a kind heart, sometimes it is better to not do it at all.

For the following reasons, it may be better to mind your business rather than try to match up a friend with another friend.

1. What if it makes them feel some type of way?

One major thing that could happen is your friend[s] feeling some type of way because they think you see them as people who need help to get a partner.

Your friend could legit misinterpret the match up as something which signifies that you think they are hopeless people who will never get a man or woman except someone helps push someone to look their way.

You were trying to do a good deed, and now you have a friend who is offended.

2. One may not be into it...

You could also match two people together only for it to be that one person does not find the other attractive at all, or does not consider the other person good enough.

If only one person turns out to be into it, you would be having a lot of issues to deal with from that moment on.

3. While the other isn't

The other person who really likes the idea and wants the relationship to actually blossom would be heartbroken and you will always be associated with that.

4. Your friendship is at risk

Imagine if the relationship actually takes off and they indeed date for a while only for things to now go sour, and in quite a dramatic epic manner.

The two of them might become bitter enemies and you’ll be torn between them as support for one will make the other feel like you are taking sides.

Now you don’t know what to do, so as not to offend either of them. They both might even not consider you friends with them anymore.

5. If you must do some matchmaking...

Look, if you really think that two of your friends are perfect for each other, just get them around each other and they’ll find their way to each other. Don’t ever be the pushing hand in the matter though because if it doesn’t go well, it will always be your fault.