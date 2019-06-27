The popularity of modest fashion is increasing. Traditionally, dressing conservatively and keeping everything covered conflicted with what, if we’re going by the mainstream fashion world view, was considered 'fashionable' or 'trendy'.

However, we are become increasingly aware of growing demographics who do want to be modest and look good whilst doing it and we are seeing people's attitudes towards style become more open-minded. As a result, modest fashion and emerging modest designers are on the rise.

The.Alfe

In Nigeria, a country that is just under 50% Muslim, this is even more pertinent as young, female, Muslims are looking to be including and represented in all Lifestyle spheres, particularly fashion. This gives way to young designers such as Aisha Abu Bakr, an Abuja based fashion brand who have just released their resort 2019 collection dubbed ‘Northern Star’.

The name of the collection is inspired by the northern star which is the brightest star in the constellation and that is how the designer views every and any woman wearing a piece of this collection; the brightest star in their constellation.

The.Alfe

For this collection, the designer takes the brand on a journey of a culture merger between western and south eastern Nigeria. The technique of hand dye and batik which originates from western Nigeria and the Nsibidi language symbols which are used in the hand dye originally from south eastern Nigeria are both employed.

The.Alfe

The print portrays Love and Unity as these are Nsibidi signs used. The designer’s creative license is visible in the collection as there is a balance between modern trends and cultural inspiration.

The.Alfe

Every item of the collection will appeal to ladies across different age spectrums. From minis skirts to maxi dresses, be prepared to shine as bright as the Northern star.

Brand- Aisha Abu bakr (@aishaabubakr_ng)

Photography- @the.alfe

Hair Styling: @haircraft_

Makeup- @belapro31

Models: Rhoda & Bolu @catch22models

Creative Direction- @rhodaebun

PR- @rtfcompany