After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

It hurts so much, but no matter how hard it is do not do the following;

1. Do not cry in front of them

It is okay to cry when someone breaks up with you but not in front of them. We get it, it hurts but do not cry with mucus dripping from your nose. It is not a good look.

2. Don’t beg

So, he or she says they don’t want to be with you anymore and then you start begging them, ‘Please, don’t do that. I love you. Remember all we’ve been through.”

First, they didn’t just think of breaking up with you, they have probably been nursing the thought for months, they have made a decision and you look pathetic begging them.

3. Do not blow up their phones with calls or texts

Do not try to call them many times to 'just talk' or send long epistles, just let it go. Block, mute, unfollow or delete their number. Give yourself some space from them for a while, at least.

4. Do not stalk their social media

Many people still want to keep tabs on their ex. Who are they dating? Where are going to? There is no reason to know what they are up to, especially immediately after the breakup. You need time and space to heal.

5. Ask for closure

It’s not you but it’s them. Do not try to find out what you did wrong so you can tell them ‘Don’t worry, I will change. I will not do it again.”

You have to give yourself closure by accepting the relationship is over.