RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

No matter how you feel about a breakup, remember that breakup na national cake. We have all experienced it and we learnt to move on.

Couple fighting(Youth Village Kenya)
Couple fighting(Youth Village Kenya)

Breakups can be difficult and unexpected. How do you come to terms with the fact that someone you wanted to build your life with and eventually marry is no longer interested in you?

Recommended articles

It hurts so much, but no matter how hard it is do not do the following;

It is okay to cry when someone breaks up with you but not in front of them. We get it, it hurts but do not cry with mucus dripping from your nose. It is not a good look.

So, he or she says they don’t want to be with you anymore and then you start begging them, ‘Please, don’t do that. I love you. Remember all we’ve been through.”

First, they didn’t just think of breaking up with you, they have probably been nursing the thought for months, they have made a decision and you look pathetic begging them.

Do not try to call them many times to 'just talk' or send long epistles, just let it go. Block, mute, unfollow or delete their number. Give yourself some space from them for a while, at least.

Many people still want to keep tabs on their ex. Who are they dating? Where are going to? There is no reason to know what they are up to, especially immediately after the breakup. You need time and space to heal.

It’s not you but it’s them. Do not try to find out what you did wrong so you can tell them ‘Don’t worry, I will change. I will not do it again.”

You have to give yourself closure by accepting the relationship is over.

Breakups are tough, but you are tougher, and you will find someone who loves and values you. Time heals all wounds, so let it.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Trending

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Couple in bed

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Awkward things that often happen when friends sleep with each other [Credit - Wizkid/Youtube]

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

First-time s*x: Here's how to make sure it’s not a disaster

Couple in bed