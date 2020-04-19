Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold melted hearts with his lovely tribute to his wife Simi to celebrate her birthday on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Gold and Simi have been long-term partners although they got married in 2019.

The music couple is one of the favourites of fans all over the country and their relationship is set to get more five-star ratings from Gold’s tribute on Instagram.

“Simi you’re one in a million,” Gold wrote on his page, quoting a part of his popular record ‘Orente’.

Gold confirmed that he wrote the song for Simi when they just started dating six years ago.

“I wrote this song for you 6 years ago. As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically,” the 33-year-old said in his post.

“God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm.”

“You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love,” Gold also said.

The singer also promised to one day write a book about his wife Simi changed his life completely.

"Big girls do cry. I love you Champ. Forever and 200 days," Simi responded in the comment section.

Ain’t that lovely?

To make the day better, Simi also released a music video to her new single 'Duduke' where she showed off her baby bump to confirm that her and Gold are expecting a baby.

Simi cradles her baby bump in her new music video (Youtube) YouTube

Gold and Simi have been ‘relationship goals’ since their relationship became public.

Both singers have been together before they were famous and have continued with their relationship with their respective successes.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2019.