Relationships are complicated. Before men finally propose to a woman, he must have been certain beyond doubt she is the right woman who can make his life complete.

Men look for some traits when they meet a woman and we have listed some below.

When she compliments him

Both men and women like to be complimented to boost their morale and encourage them to continue with their good works.

When she cooks good food

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Men love to hang out women who can prepare good food; local dishes and continental dishes.

When she makes smart choices

Behind every successful man is a woman. If a woman makes good career decisions, it gives the man some assurance that she can also advise him positively and also strengthen their relationship.

When she takes cares of herself

It’s only when you have healthy self-love that you can maintain good relations with others.

When she has a successful career

Due to the state of our economy, men are always looking for women with entrepreneurial skills or white collar jobs to support them financially.

When she has a good relationship with her family

Family supports each other. If a woman is always in contact with her family, they give her their unflinching love, pray for her and are readily available to support her.

When she is a good kisser

Because men find it very irresistible.

When she is a good listener

Sometimes, men want a shoulder to cry on and a good ear to listen to their insecurities.