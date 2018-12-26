Relationships are complicated. Before men finally propose to a woman, he must have been certain beyond doubt she is the right woman who can make his life complete.

Men look for some traits when they meet a woman and we have listed some below.

  • When she compliments him

Both men and women like to be complimented to boost their morale and encourage them to continue with their good works.

  • When she cooks good food

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Men love to hang out women who can prepare good food; local dishes and continental dishes.

  • When she makes smart choices

Behind every successful man is a woman. If a woman makes good career decisions, it gives the man some assurance that she can also advise him positively and also strengthen their relationship.

  • When she takes cares of herself

It’s only when you have healthy self-love that you can maintain good relations with others.

  • When she has a successful career

Due to the state of our economy, men are always looking for women with entrepreneurial skills or white collar jobs to support them financially.

  • When she has a good relationship with her family

Family supports each other. If a woman is always in contact with her family, they give her their unflinching love, pray for her and are readily available to support her.

  • When she is a good kisser

Because men find it very irresistible.

  • When she is a good listener

Sometimes, men want a shoulder to cry on and a good ear to listen to their insecurities.