8 reasons why they ghosted you

Have you ever wondered why you were ghosted before? You want some closure or to know what you did wrong, but it never comes. The energy just went off and never returned.

I asked a couple of people why they ghosted someone, and I came up with these eight reasons.

1. Distance

You are over there in Asaba, and she is in Abuja, sustaining the momentum without a physical meeting can be difficult.

It is not just distance, many other factors can come together to make someone ghost you.

2. Meeting someone else

Sometimes, they meet someone else or get back together with an old acquaintance and they do not know how to break it to you, so they just go away silently until you do not feel their presence anymore.

3. It was just about sex

One thing sex or making out can do is make you realise if you like someone or you just wanted to be intimate with them. Oftentimes, once the desire is fulfilled, everyone goes home.

4. They were flirting as a joke or because they were bored

Sometimes, you take a joker seriously. They started the conversation to while away time, and you thought they were genuine.

5. Avoidant personalities

Some people do not like confrontation. Perhaps you said or did something, but they do not want to talk about it, so they avoid you until you go away.

6. Some people are afraid of falling in love

Once some people think you have their mumu button, they are packing their load and leaving you. They are so scared of falling in love, they leave at the first sign of deep romantic connections.

7. Can’t find a common ground on calling or texting

At this age, something as small as calling or texting can ruin a potential relationship. Some people say "do not call me. I prefer texts."

Others will not reply to their messages on time. Such behaviour and words might mean they are not interested in you and it could be their way of ghosting you.

8. Realizing you aren’t that perfect

'See finish' enters at the end of the day. When they first saw you, you looked so good and they probably imagined you were perfect, but they found out you had some imperfections and that made them ghost you.