Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

7 things a man who loves you will never do

7 things a man who loves you will never do

You are his first and he won't forget to tell you this regularly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to get the guy you like to say yes. play 7 things a man who loves you will never do (Malawi24)

If he loves you truly, and not just by words of mouth, here are the things you will never see him do.

1. Talk down about yourself

A guy or man who really likes you will care so much about you that he would not want you to wallow in low self-esteem. Part of a man’s duty to you is to gas you up, to be there to protect your mental wellness and help you keep a healthy, balanced outlook to life.

How you think about yourself happens to be a major part of that.

2. Be out any kind of way

He cares about your image and how people perceive you. If he cares about you, if he loves you, he will not allow you put yourself out there in debasing manners, or in any way that would get the disrespect of other guys. Perception is everything.

It's OK to fall in love with people you’re not compatible with play If he loves you, you will see it in the things he does. (Shutterstock)

3. Let  you fight for him

Men who love you will put other females in their place and never put you in a position to fight for their attention or time.

ALSO READ: 5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

4. Go to sleep angry

He will do all he can to ensure that all issues are solved, all differences settled before any of you sleep.

Worried and confused. play You will never have reason to fight for his attention. (Shutterstock)

5. Cut off family for him

If he is in love with you, he will realise that your family, especially the ones you love and are close with, deserve your continued connection and bond.

Big signs that a girl actually wants you to ask her out. play You will have his support at all times. (Classic105)

6. Ask you to give up dreams

He's meant to support your dreams and be your cheerleader. If he loves you that's exactly what he will do, not ask you to give them up.

A man who truly loves a woman would never ask her to give up her dreams. He doesn’t love you if he doesn’t support your goals and aspirations.

7. Put you last

A man who truly loves you would make you his priority.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?bullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million Indian super-wedding...bullet

Related Articles

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million Indian super-wedding featuring Beyonce, Hillary Clinton
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Guys, here is how to actually deal with hurt properly!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman: More wedding photos shared on first month anniversary
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've ever seen!
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?

Relationships & Weddings

What to do when you have an inappropriate attraction?
This is why single ladies like married men
My boyfriend doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I get my man to return to me?
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman: More wedding photos shared on first month anniversary
Women deserve to explore their sexuality as much as men do without fear of judgement.
7 things your partner does not need to know about you
X
Advertisement