RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 Nigerians speak on their partner being bestie with someone of the opposite sex

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

"We are just friends" How true is this? How comfortable are you with your partner having a best friend who isn't you?

How comfortable are you with your partner's bestfriend?
How comfortable are you with your partner's bestfriend?

I asked seven people how they felt about their partners having a best friend of the opposite gender.

Recommended articles

Before you enter a relationship or marriage, your partner had people in their lives and, so did you. Where does that leave their former friends and yours too?

Wunmi says, "If he can prioritize me over her, no problem, she would have to be both of our best friends. If not, he should just date his best friend, now people are even advocating we date our friends sef."

Danny said, “If we aren’t each other’s best friends then we shouldn’t be dating. I can never date a lady who has a best friend who is a guy.”

Tomi said, “I can never allow that, it is nonsense. I am a very jealous person and, comparisons might start happening between the I and her.”

Abraham said, “I am saving that position for someone. I have a best friend and, he is a guy. That is enough. I want my wife to be my best friend.”

They all feel like this best friend would soon take their place in the relationship or marriage, is this a legitimate feeling or just a mere insecurity?

Muyiwa thinks, "I don't think that this is an issue you mandate for your partner. It is what they need to do by themselves. Boundaries should not be set by the other person. Everyone has to do what is sensible and fair."

"Having a best friend of the opposite gender or not does not mean that your partner will cheat on you. It does not mean that they won't abandon you."

"It is your partner's responsibility to make sure that their best friend does not encroach on your time/attention."

Zubair thinks, “She has a boyfriend now, she has to review whatever relationship they have and get some boundaries between them.”

Odion says, “I am her man now, that should end.”

There are situations where a partner was uncomfortable with the 'bestie' relationship and, at the end of the day, they left them or cheated with their best friends.

Even though relationships are about trust, boundaries are also important.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz car worth N40M

Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'