7 Nigerians speak on their partner being bestie with someone of the opposite sex

Before you enter a relationship or marriage, your partner had people in their lives and, so did you. Where does that leave their former friends and yours too?

Wunmi says, "If he can prioritize me over her, no problem, she would have to be both of our best friends. If not, he should just date his best friend, now people are even advocating we date our friends sef."

Danny said, “If we aren’t each other’s best friends then we shouldn’t be dating. I can never date a lady who has a best friend who is a guy.”

Tomi said, “I can never allow that, it is nonsense. I am a very jealous person and, comparisons might start happening between the I and her.”

Abraham said, “I am saving that position for someone. I have a best friend and, he is a guy. That is enough. I want my wife to be my best friend.”

They all feel like this best friend would soon take their place in the relationship or marriage, is this a legitimate feeling or just a mere insecurity?

Muyiwa thinks, "I don't think that this is an issue you mandate for your partner. It is what they need to do by themselves. Boundaries should not be set by the other person. Everyone has to do what is sensible and fair."

"Having a best friend of the opposite gender or not does not mean that your partner will cheat on you. It does not mean that they won't abandon you."

"It is your partner's responsibility to make sure that their best friend does not encroach on your time/attention."

Zubair thinks, “She has a boyfriend now, she has to review whatever relationship they have and get some boundaries between them.”

Odion says, “I am her man now, that should end.”

There are situations where a partner was uncomfortable with the 'bestie' relationship and, at the end of the day, they left them or cheated with their best friends.