7 Nigerian men explain why some men dump good women

If men have good women who are willing to do anything for them, why would they want to look out there for some other woman? If there’s a woman who would swim the seven seas to please and prove her affection for a man, what reasons would the man have to go look for someone else?

In an alternative reality, he would have no reason to do wrong by such woman. But things are different in this reality we exist in. Experience shows that men cheat regardless of genuine affection and a willingness on the part of the woman to ‘ride or die’ with, and for them.

In response to a Twitter user, ’s call, Nigerian men on the social media platform are giving reasons why this is so.

“Why will you have a lady who's willing to give you EVERYTHING and you still out there looking for side chicks?” asks, and the seven responses below are a summation of the hundreds and hundreds of opinions shared in the comment section.

1. The need for better/more sex

User, Chukwuma Adekunle Ciroma‏ [@shuggahx] explains that a desire for more, better sex is why women, no matter how great they are may never be enough for some men.

“The idea that men don’t attach emotion to sex makes it easy for them to always be on the lookout for new chicks,” he tweets.

“The one who can give you everything might not be good in bed. Because she's naïve, you want to keep her innocence and moral standards but the side chics are more experienced,” adds Nneka‏ [@Ada__Ugo], a female user who gatecrashed the man cave where the purge was being held.

2. The quest for perfection

“Have you heard about 80/20? No one is perfect. No one is a whole snack.

“The quest to make it 100 and not satisfied with your partner having 80% of the qualities you admire is the reason [why men leave women who have their backs to go search for something else, usually less.]” says Onyeogadirinma1‏ [@Eldino]

3. Unreciprocated affection

According to Fela Bosun Bamowo‏ [@BosunBamowo1], if a woman loves a man so much that she’s willing to give all her life and all she has to please him, it still won’t mean much to him if he doesn’t love her back.

“I don't think you'd ever want a side chick if you're in a relationship with a lady you love, and Ii you ever do you never really loved her fully otherwise there'll be no void to fill. Honestly Bro there's no excuse…”

Another user, a woman this time around, tweets along the same line, expressing the belief that in any relationship where cheating creeps in, it is because one or both partners never loved the other enough.

“Now, I think men(and/or women) do this because they’re not truly in love. [For real] though, our generation has so much misused the word “love”, it’s starting to loose its original meaning.

“Because when you’re truly in love, NOTHING ELSE would even look enticing outside her(or him). No one else would cut it. When you’re at this point, you [for real] cannot even see anything else outside this person as enticing. Nothing moves you anymore because you don’t care about anyone else but this person. It’s never a decision to “choose” between her and someone else.

Unpopular opinion, yes, but this is what I feel about love. This is what I think about it. This is how I love and no ounce less will ever do.

There’s honestly no excuse anyone wants to give but that you’re truly not in love with that person as you say,” writes @initimayi.

4. Distance

“If you're not staying close [with] the one that can give you "Everything", then the closest one will become an option,” Nneka‏ [@Ada__Ugo] further comments.

5. For the adventure

“Guys cheat for sport. For kicks. For the thrill of the chase and the euphoria of the conquest,” writes Alan Shore and Raymond Reddington‏ [@Lawyerchap].

6. Because they know they can get away with it

“Guys do this because they've been conditioned to think they can misbehave and get away with it... it’s been [drummed] continuously in their head that 'its a man's world,” Adamma‏ [@adammaonyii1] tweets.

Dad.‏ [@CloverDaddy] adds that “guys cheat because cause they can. Nothing more. Not because of anything else but just because they can regardless [of] the excuse they'd give.”

7. Just the way people are

In the end, it all boils down to the character of each individual, advocates AJOKE‏ [@Damzelroyal02] who tweets and says “don’t forget, some people will cheat no matter how good things are, and some will stay loyal no matter how bad things get.”

How could we possibly disagree with such an accurate assertion?