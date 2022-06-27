Getting comfortable with your relationship can be a good or bad thing. Sometimes it can cause you to take each other for granted, but other times, it means you both have gotten into a rhythm and have become best friends.
7 cute things that happen when you get comfortable in a relationship
When we get over-familiar with our partners, there are some things we do.
Here are seven things people do when they get comfortable in a relationship;
1. Walking about naked
Has it ever happened to you while you were dating someone you thought, “Oh my God, there is a naked man in my house! and that's okay."
At a point, there is nothing to hide from each other - even if you have insecurities
Disclaimer: You don't want to start walking naked too soon. Let's the relationship simmer for some months before you start
2. Farting, peeing in front of each
When you started dating them, you had to stand up and go to the bathroom now no one has time for that.
Your partner bears the brunt of your smelly farts, you can always deny it. I know I do.
You guys can actually have full blown conversations with the door open when either one of you is using the toilet. Ew but cute.
3. Kissing each other with morning breath
'I hate the mouth odour' you say but look at you kissing each other early in the morning before brushing.
When your significant other says, ‘let’s kiss each other with morning breath’, somehow it feels sexy.
4. Using each other sponge and toothbrush
Mr. and Mrs. hygiene before the relationship started, now look at you using your partner’s toothbrush and sponge. What is yours is mine, ain’t it?
5. He runs errands for you, tracks your period and he even got the flo app.
Now you have someone to buy your pads, pills or even bread on his way home. Perfect.
6. Having sex when you are sick
Raise your hands if you know the word, malaria sex. Well being sick doesn’t mean you can’t get it on, and that’s one of the perks of a comfortable relationship.
7. He sees you more without makeup
On the first three dates, you contoured your face perfectly, but now, half the time he sees you, you are in cornrows and shorts without an ounce of makeup on. He sees the real you every time, and hopefully, he loves you like that.
Finally, getting comfortable in a relationship doesn't mean you consistently do what your partner hates.
So if they say shut the door when using the toilet, pick the eggs from the crate in one row and not haphazardly or cover the toothpaste when you are done, then do it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng