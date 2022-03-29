6 things to learn from the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Awards fight

Then he screamed, “Get my wife’s name out you f*cking mouth.” After which he walked up to slap Chris Rock.

Both parties have apologized since the altercation but there are some lessons to learn.

1. Not all jokes are funny - especially making fun of people’s insecurities

Have you ever made fun of someone, maybe you called your friend fat or spoke about how they had just a big forehead? I used to be like that until I started losing friends. It is very insensitive to do that.

2. A man is bald, a woman has alopecia

One can only imagine it’s because many women attach their self worth to their hair and it seems unfair for her to lose it. Will empathized with his wife's pain.

3. Don't resort to physical violence

A very important career milestone for Will was shrouded in the fact that he slapped someone. Even his acceptance speech was coloured with details of his assault. The fact is he assaulted another man and he could have been punished for it legally.

What if Chris punched him back? It could have been a full-fledged fight and they could have hurt themselves. We are not in the wild west where things are settled with duels.

4. Don’t let people’s words dictate your actions

Letting go of your self-control or stepping out of character because of what someone said is how to be an erratic hothead. When someone says hurtful things, it is okay to be angry but you can express pleasure without fighting or yelling.

What if it was a woman or child? Would violence have been justified? It doesn’t make it better because it is a man that was slapped.

5. Don’t blame things on the devil

Everyone was quoting what another actor, Denzel Washington said to Will. Something about how the devil comes for you when you are at your highest height. I rolled my eyes at that because it wasn’t the devil who made a bad choice, Will did.

6. Most women want their men to defend their honour

Most women applauded Will because they would want their man to defend them and their families like that and some men felt they could do that if someone insulted their wife.

Someone said what happened to breaking the bias? Isn’t a man defending your honour a perpetuation of the patriarchal belief that a woman cannot defend herself?