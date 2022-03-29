RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 things to learn from the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Awards fight

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The internet went wild over the Will Smith slap but we used that opportunity to learn some life lessons.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
When Hollywood actor Will Smith stood up and slapped Comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, it seemed like a dream. Chris Rock had just said, “Jada, I love you. G.I Jane part 2, can’t wait.” Will laughed a little only to turn to his wife, Jada and see her face contorted in a frown.

Then he screamed, “Get my wife’s name out you f*cking mouth.” After which he walked up to slap Chris Rock.

Both parties have apologized since the altercation but there are some lessons to learn.

Have you ever made fun of someone, maybe you called your friend fat or spoke about how they had just a big forehead? I used to be like that until I started losing friends. It is very insensitive to do that.

One can only imagine it’s because many women attach their self worth to their hair and it seems unfair for her to lose it. Will empathized with his wife's pain.

A very important career milestone for Will was shrouded in the fact that he slapped someone. Even his acceptance speech was coloured with details of his assault. The fact is he assaulted another man and he could have been punished for it legally.

What if Chris punched him back? It could have been a full-fledged fight and they could have hurt themselves. We are not in the wild west where things are settled with duels.

Letting go of your self-control or stepping out of character because of what someone said is how to be an erratic hothead. When someone says hurtful things, it is okay to be angry but you can express pleasure without fighting or yelling.

What if it was a woman or child? Would violence have been justified? It doesn’t make it better because it is a man that was slapped.

Everyone was quoting what another actor, Denzel Washington said to Will. Something about how the devil comes for you when you are at your highest height. I rolled my eyes at that because it wasn’t the devil who made a bad choice, Will did.

Most women applauded Will because they would want their man to defend them and their families like that and some men felt they could do that if someone insulted their wife.

Someone said what happened to breaking the bias? Isn’t a man defending your honour a perpetuation of the patriarchal belief that a woman cannot defend herself?

The reality is women all want a knight in shining armour and men want to be a knight.

