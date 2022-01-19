6 signs that show when to leave a toxic relationship

This article will give you tips on how to identify toxic signs in relationships and when to bow out.

- Toxic conversations: most times, when you try to communicate, they hardly listen, give snide remarks, are condescending when it comes to helping you out with intellectual works, their words are devoid of kindness or respect, and most time they even speak to you or about you with contempt.

- Keeping mute to keep the peace: when you find yourself constantly keeping mute on matters in the relationships that hurt you, or that you want improvement in for example , attitude sex, affection, how it affects you and how they are ignored, but you don’t feel comfortable discussing it with your partner, since it might cause conflict, then its toxic.

- No signs of support: they’re always complaining about your progress, never show up to your awards or when you need them , never give their support when you want to go for what helps to you elevate, never encourage your interests, it’s always about them all the time.

- Trying to control you all the time: they’re always demanding for something from you, your opinions on something as a simple as what to wear does not matter, they try to dictate what you eat, who you hang out with, where you go , how you spend your time, literally everything you are involved with, simple and plain, that’s a toxic behavior.

They constantly pick at you or pick on you: it’s always something with them, they always trying to strip your self-esteem, they try to cut you off from your friends, always commenting on your looks, how its not cool enough, something could be better ,etc.

You constantly feel like you are walking on eggshells around them , you are not as comfortable or as confident in your skin as you used to be because of their remarks.

- Lack of effort: they don’t put effort in spending time with you, are always chronically late for events you’re supposed to go together, no efforts to show how much you mean to them, they don’t compromise in situations that are important to you, they only remember to call or text when they’re in need of your services,, they simply don’t put effort into loving you.