6 signs of a misogynistic relationship

What is a misogynistic relationship?

Misogyny is the hatred of, contempt for, or prejudice against women. So a misogynistic relationship would be one in which the woman is treated poorly because she is a woman.

These types of relationships are often dangerous, and can quickly lead to physical and emotional abuse. If you're in a relationship and you see any of the following signs, it's important to get out as soon as possible!

Signs of a misogynistic relationship

1. He always complains:

In a misogynistic relationship, the man complains constantly. He'll find anything and everything wrong with his partner, and he'll never be happy. This is a way of putting her down and maintaining control over her very being.

2. You're the only one to blame:

If something goes wrong, the woman is always to blame. In a misogynistic relationship, it's never the man's fault. He'll always find a way to make her feel like she's at fault, even if she isn't. This can be really damaging to a woman's self-esteem, and can leave her feeling constantly guilty and unworthy.

3. He doesn't keep his promises to you:

In a healthy relationship, both partners keep their promises to each other. But in a misogynistic relationship, the man never follows through on his commitments. This is another way of maintaining control and making the woman feel like she can't rely on him for anything.

4. He doesn't appreciate your successes:

In a healthy relationship, both partners celebrate each other's successes. But in a misogynistic relationship, the man doesn't care about your accomplishments. In fact, he may even be jealous of them! This is a way of undermining your self-esteem and making you feel like you're not good enough.

5. You begin to feel like his maid:

Imagine the person you swore an oath to live together with as a partner has turned into an employer? That's what it feels like in a misogynistic relationship. The woman is constantly doing all the housework, while the man sits back and relaxes. This is another way of maintaining control and making her feel inferior to him.

6. The relationship may get violent:

Let's say the woman in question is strong-willed; she doesn't care whether her partner appreciates her successes, or whether he keeps his promises. She'll begin to appear independent and non-challant to his misogynistic tactics. In retaliation, the man may become physically violent towards her in order to regain control and dominance. If you find yourself in this situation, it's important to get out immediately and seek help from a professional!