5 young people tell us why they are single

We asked five people why they are not in a relationship, and this was what they had to say.

In a world of proposals, engagements and weddings, many young people are still very much unpaired, and many are not even looking for a relationship. Why is this?

Dating involves a lot of money
“I am single because dating Nigerian women is expensive. How can I go on a date with a woman who I am not sure is leading to anything serious - even sex and I am already spending N40,000. I don’t have the money for that so I’d rather stay home.”

Some people are just looking for sex
“Women are so indecisive! They don’t know what they want, and they stress me a lot. Right now, I just want to sleep around.”

“I am enjoying attention from different men and enjoying it. Plus, I think dating involves a lot of sacrifice and commitment, and I am not ready to make it."

"There are moments I like to be on my own, and I change plans last minute even when a date has been planned. I guess I still have things in myself I like to resolve.”

“I am not actively searching because there’s a certain level of financial stability I aspire to. Also, I just haven’t found what I am looking for.

I work in branding and so I am not big on physical attributes and qualities, I feel like we have to have the same values, be going in the same direction in life and tolerate similar things.

Things like how clean the kitchen should be means a lot to me and I wouldn’t want to be with someone who makes a mess.”

“I guess my ex is part of the reasons why I am still single. I always wanted tall, dark and handsome people, he was neither of these things but he ‘got’ me.

He understood me totally, and it’s hard to find someone like him. I don’t feel attracted to anyone else in that way. When I meet someone I might be feeling a little bit, their behaviour just puts me off.”

