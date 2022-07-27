In a world of proposals, engagements and weddings, many young people are still very much unpaired, and many are not even looking for a relationship. Why is this?
5 young people tell us why they are single
We asked five people why they are not in a relationship, and this was what they had to say.
Benny, 29
“I am single because dating Nigerian women is expensive. How can I go on a date with a woman who I am not sure is leading to anything serious - even sex and I am already spending N40,000. I don’t have the money for that so I’d rather stay home.”
Martins, 24
“Women are so indecisive! They don’t know what they want, and they stress me a lot. Right now, I just want to sleep around.”
Simi, 23
“I am enjoying attention from different men and enjoying it. Plus, I think dating involves a lot of sacrifice and commitment, and I am not ready to make it."
"There are moments I like to be on my own, and I change plans last minute even when a date has been planned. I guess I still have things in myself I like to resolve.”
Daniel, 31
“I am not actively searching because there’s a certain level of financial stability I aspire to. Also, I just haven’t found what I am looking for.
I work in branding and so I am not big on physical attributes and qualities, I feel like we have to have the same values, be going in the same direction in life and tolerate similar things.
Things like how clean the kitchen should be means a lot to me and I wouldn’t want to be with someone who makes a mess.”
Sheila, 24
“I guess my ex is part of the reasons why I am still single. I always wanted tall, dark and handsome people, he was neither of these things but he ‘got’ me.
He understood me totally, and it’s hard to find someone like him. I don’t feel attracted to anyone else in that way. When I meet someone I might be feeling a little bit, their behaviour just puts me off.”
