5 young people tell us why they are single

Benny, 29

“I am single because dating Nigerian women is expensive. How can I go on a date with a woman who I am not sure is leading to anything serious - even sex and I am already spending N40,000. I don’t have the money for that so I’d rather stay home.”

Martins, 24

“Women are so indecisive! They don’t know what they want, and they stress me a lot. Right now, I just want to sleep around.”

Simi, 23

“I am enjoying attention from different men and enjoying it. Plus, I think dating involves a lot of sacrifice and commitment, and I am not ready to make it."

"There are moments I like to be on my own, and I change plans last minute even when a date has been planned. I guess I still have things in myself I like to resolve.”

Daniel, 31

“I am not actively searching because there’s a certain level of financial stability I aspire to. Also, I just haven’t found what I am looking for.

I work in branding and so I am not big on physical attributes and qualities, I feel like we have to have the same values, be going in the same direction in life and tolerate similar things.

Things like how clean the kitchen should be means a lot to me and I wouldn’t want to be with someone who makes a mess.”

Sheila, 24

“I guess my ex is part of the reasons why I am still single. I always wanted tall, dark and handsome people, he was neither of these things but he ‘got’ me.