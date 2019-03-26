Caution is always advised, especially if you are just getting back from a hurtful breakup.

That, or if you just got into a new relationship and wish to move at a reasonably slow pace and not get too involved too early.

The five steps below are just perfect for you.

1. Lay the ground rules early

To avoid awkward conversations later in the relationship, you need to lay the rules as early as you can. Let your partner recognise what you have been through, and your desire to not move too fast.

It is often easier this way, and you will get their support most times.

2. Restrain yourself from absurd PDA

You might also want to consider reducing how much you engage in Public Displays of Affection, especially on social media in the early stages.

You do not want to complicate things by telling them you want to take it slow with them, but keep on posting mushy stuff about them on all your social media channels everyday.

That does not exactly read 'slow and steady.'

3. Time spent together

Imagine trying to keep it slow with someone but being with them almost every day, or every time you have time.

No. Doing this is completely against the intention of 'keeping it slow.' Continue to explore other things you enjoy doing. Continue to grow your individuality even after you get into the relationship.

4. Keep it under wraps

You can also make this happen by keeping it to yourself for a while. No need to announce it. No need to get too many people involved too early, you don't need their disruptive influence and uninformed advice.

Just do you for a while. You'll might just be better for it.

5. Postpone the sex

What will be will eventually be, and when you make yourself wait to go all the way, evidence shows that such sex is extra-mindblowing.

Why rush, then, when you literally have all the great reasons to hold on just a little longer?