5 ways to make your woman feel special on National Girlfriends Day

Anna Ajayi

These are a few ways to make your girlfriend feel cherished and loved today.

Make her feel special [Pinterest]
While today focuses on female friendships, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the love and connection you share with your girlfriend.

You could choose to go all out to show that you cherish her presence in your life and profess your love in a profound way or narrow it down to a simple and thoughtful gesture.

If you're wondering how to create a memorable celebration, here are five things you could do to make your girlfriend feel loved and special on this day:

Plan a romantic date [Pinterest]
Plan a romantic date [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

One great way to make your girlfriend feel truly special is by planning a surprise date. It's a great opportunity to show her just how much you care. Before planning, do a little research to find out what dish she loves best. Once you know that, pick a restaurant that serves it, and contact the restaurant in advance to arrange a special surprise. You could request a personalised menu or reserve a spot with her name on it. Surprise her with a call, asking her to get dress up and then order a ride to the location. It's a blend of romance and thoughtfulness. With this plan, you can trust that you'll have a happy girlfriend by the end of the night.

Money bouquet [Ramo]
Money bouquet [Ramo] Pulse Nigeria
National Girlfriends Day is still a workday and you can't be together but you can still make her feel special by sending her a money bouquet and chocolates. It's a well-known secret that many ladies prefer a "money bouquet" over traditional flowers. Craft a money bouquet with new, fresh banknotes creatively arranged, and pair it with her favourite chocolates. You don't need to do all the crafting yourself; you can simply ask a vendor to arrange and send it to her workplace. This gesture will surely sweep her off her feet and she'll be talking about it for a long, long time.

Giving your girlfriend a thoughtful gift is a romantic way to make her heart skip a beat. You could think about things she's mentioned in passing that she'd love to have. It could be a book by her favourite author, a piece of jewellery with a special meaning, a nice dress, wig or an item she's been eyeing for a while. The effort you put into choosing the gift will show her how much you care and how well you understand her as an individual.

A romantic long message should be the first thing she reads when she wakes up. Pour your heart out in a message, expressing all the love and appreciation you have for her. Write about the memories you've made together, about the beautiful dreams you have for the future and how you see her in your life in the long run. Let her know just how much she means to you.

To make it even more romantic, credit her account and watch just how she purrs. This sweet gesture would show that you love her, you're committed and that you're not just lovers but also partners for life.

Give her some bay girl treatment [Pinterest]
Give her some bay girl treatment [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Treat your girlfriend to a spa day right in the comfort of your home. You can create a peaceful atmosphere with petals, scented candles, romantic music, and essential oils to set the mood. Then, pamper her like a queen. Start off with a sweet massage, draw a warm bath with rose petals, and give her some baby girl treatment. This will make her feel loved, pampered and appreciated. It's the perfect way to show her how much you adore her and that she truly deserves to be pampered like a queen.

Anna Ajayi

