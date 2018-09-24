Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

For Guys 5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

She will always count down to when next she will be with you.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to increase emotional intelligence for better relationships play How to make your babe always look forward to being with you. (Shutterstock)

It is human nature to be wanted, needed and of course, missed. So in a relationship, you'd want your presence to mean so much to your partner and that they'd long to see you again on the occasions when you can't be with them.

But not every boyfriend, husband or partner as special as this special to their babes. If you want your girlfriend to always look forward to your return with fond expectation, these are five things you have to regularly do.

1. A unique experience

Give her an experience that she can remember only you by. But be unique with the experience and you can even make it something she has never done before or something she has always wanted to try but just never got around to it.

Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships? play If you want her to miss you, give her reasons to. Treat her like a queen. Treat her better than anyone ever will. (Velvet Pitch)

 

2. Do other things

You do not always have to be with her. Hang out with your friends, pursue other interests and encourage her to do same. Being her boyfriend does not mean she has to be tied to her apron or her to yours. Give her an opportunity to actually miss you.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

3. Send her a song that is special to you

This is one of the most romantic ways of making her miss you. Just send her song that she knows is special to you and the lyrics should hold some meaning. In time, the song will become 'your' song, i.e, a song that means so much to you both. And before you know it, hearing that song anywhere will remind her of you all the time.

How to manage expectations in your relationship play Make her laugh everytime. (Ashley Batz/Bustle)

 

4. Make her laugh

You need to realise the importance of giving up your hard guy stance once you get into a relationship. Being unemotional, or deciding to bury that side of you underneath is not ideal. If you want your girlfriend or babe or wife to miss you and constantly want you by her side, make her laugh as many times as you can. All the time.

 

5. Treat her well

If you treat her well, give her unrivalled and undivided attention, she will always feel special with you, and will associate that feeling of being wanted with you. As a result, she will always want to spend time with you and when she can't, she will pine so much for it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazybullet
2 Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner...bullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me
Love Problems 5 struggles every single guy can relate with
Dating Tips How to get a girl on social media
Love & Dating These may be the reasons why your relationships keep failing
Love Thursday A reeducation of Nigerian men on what a good woman is
For Women If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go
Relationships Here are reasons why your man is unemotional
Relationship Problems All the sad realities of dating a man who can't express his emotions
Single & Available 3 underrated ways to get into a great relationship

Relationships & Weddings

It's sad that sometimes you just can't ever get out of the friend zone
Relationship Talk With Bukky How to successfully date a girl who is out of your league
A couple fights over money.
Relationships Are you with a stingy boyfriend? Here are three things to do
How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Single Pringle Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship
My girlfriend of 2 years doesn't want have sex before marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend of 2 years doesn't want have sex before marriage but she is not a virgin
X
Advertisement