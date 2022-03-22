5 ways to make up after a fight

Plus, if you do not settle some issues, it can lead to resentment and anger. After airing out grievances and reaching some sort of conclusion or compromise, here is how to make up;

1. Reaffirm your love for each other

Hearing and saying 'I love you' is very calming to your senses. It creates a sense of security and causes a positive form of attachment. It also improves your mood and self-esteem.

2. Have make up sex

Make up sex is always great. It is like the energy used in fighting has some underlying sexual tension that makes you want to rip each other apart.

3. Hug it out, kiss and cuddle

Hugging is also very calming and releases a lot of endorphins. After a fight, a tantric hug or cuddle will cause a lot of negative energy to be dissipated and make you feel better.

4. Apologise if you said anything hurtful

All is not fair in love and war. There are some things you shouldn’t say and if you say them during a fight. Be quick to say, “I am sorry, I didn’t mean those hurtful words.”

5. Buy gifts or do an act of service

Has your partner been asking you to take out the trash, fix the sink, do laundry? Then right after the fight is a good way to show you have been listening. Also, buying thoughtful gifts shows love, appreciation and make up with your partner.