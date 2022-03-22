RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 ways to make up after a fight

Temi Iwalaiye

Fights can have happy endings.

Fights don't have to end badly [Istockphotos]
Fights don't have to end badly [Istockphotos]

Conflict in relationships is not always a bad thing, it can lead to understanding each other better.

Plus, if you do not settle some issues, it can lead to resentment and anger. After airing out grievances and reaching some sort of conclusion or compromise, here is how to make up;

Hearing and saying 'I love you' is very calming to your senses. It creates a sense of security and causes a positive form of attachment. It also improves your mood and self-esteem.

Sex is a good way to make up [Shape]
Sex is a good way to make up [Shape] Pulse Nigeria

Make up sex is always great. It is like the energy used in fighting has some underlying sexual tension that makes you want to rip each other apart.

Hugging is also very calming and releases a lot of endorphins. After a fight, a tantric hug or cuddle will cause a lot of negative energy to be dissipated and make you feel better.

All is not fair in love and war. There are some things you shouldn’t say and if you say them during a fight. Be quick to say, “I am sorry, I didn’t mean those hurtful words.”

Has your partner been asking you to take out the trash, fix the sink, do laundry? Then right after the fight is a good way to show you have been listening. Also, buying thoughtful gifts shows love, appreciation and make up with your partner.

Finally, sometimes making up means giving each other some space for a while.

Temi Iwalaiye

