5 ways to land a beautiful woman

These five ways are sure (a probability of 80%). Jot things down; you may need it.

Wear Native

Women love guys on natives; I know this because I've done a poll before. You know those charming kaftan styles, you then pair it with quality slides, nice shades and a little glimpse of your neckpiece from under the native. Mad combo, I tell you.

2.Smell nice

Invest in smelling nice always. Imagine dripping with all the wear and accessories, and you have a body of odour; no person, whether man or woman, would want to come near you. Women love guys that smell nice; I no dey lie give you.

3.Speak good English

Nobody's asking you to speak phonetics or start rolling your ‘rs’ and all. Just know when to use your past and present tenses; don't use ‘am’ instead of ‘I'm’ or ‘in between’ instead of ‘by the way’.

4.Be confident

The way you carry yourself matters a lot. So many women can read you through your body language; yeah, they have superpowers like that. And as such, learn to build your confidence; interactions with friends, families, colleagues can help you create that confidence.

5.Keep fit

A fit body is an attractive body. You don't necessarily have to be six-packed with the biceps and triceps. It's basically staying healthy.