RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 ways to breakup with a partner who doesn't have a PVC

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

No PVC, no relationship.

The relationship cannot work if Nigeria doesn't
The relationship cannot work if Nigeria doesn't

Imagine your disappointment, the love of your life, the person you want to spend the rest of your life or you are married to doesn’t have a PVC (Permanent Voter's Card) with everything going on in the country.

Recommended articles

What do you do? Let’s say you are casually sitting down watching Netflix, actually watching it and not the other thing, and you ask, ‘Bae, where’s your PVC?’ and they mention what sounds like political apathy, you hear words like ‘rigging’ ‘votes don’t count' and so on.

Don’t say anything o, just breakup or divorce straight. Let us tell you how to go about it;

Do you really want to be with someone who doesn’t care about this country and doesn’t even have Japa plans?

That kind of person is not a serious human being, block them on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn…everywhere! What rubbish!

All good things must come to an end, gather both your family members and let them know your marriage isn’t working because how can it when Nigeria isn’t working?

Let’s say you’re a caring person, you don’t want to hit them hard with the news that you’re no longer interested.

Plan a trip for them, when they get to the hotel room, tell the hotel staff to leave a note saying you’re not interested.

We all know Nigerian men and women love sex. Deny them of this if they don’t want to get their PVC and if they don’t break up sharply.

Become a ghost because why would you be talking to someone who doesn’t have a PVC?

If you’re in a relationship or you’re married, and you don’t want all these people to happen to you, go and get your PVC.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to breakup with a partner who doesn't have a PVC

5 ways to breakup with a partner who doesn't have a PVC

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

Summer Vacation: 5 female celebrities’ vacation pictures we can’t stop staring at

Summer Vacation: 5 female celebrities’ vacation pictures we can’t stop staring at

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Ladies, what do you think of men who wear thongs?

Ladies, what do you think of men who wear thongs?

The famous Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival in Ghana

The famous Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival in Ghana

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

Toning VS Bleaching: Get to know about these confused beauty terms

Toning VS Bleaching: Get to know about these confused beauty terms

Trending

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

Couple in bed

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Woman stares blankly into space [Credit: All This]