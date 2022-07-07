5 ways to breakup with a partner who doesn't have a PVC

What do you do? Let’s say you are casually sitting down watching Netflix, actually watching it and not the other thing, and you ask, ‘Bae, where’s your PVC?’ and they mention what sounds like political apathy, you hear words like ‘rigging’ ‘votes don’t count' and so on.

Don’t say anything o, just breakup or divorce straight. Let us tell you how to go about it;

1. Blocking spree

Do you really want to be with someone who doesn’t care about this country and doesn’t even have Japa plans?

That kind of person is not a serious human being, block them on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn…everywhere! What rubbish!

2. Call a family meeting and announce to your parents you aren’t interested

All good things must come to an end, gather both your family members and let them know your marriage isn’t working because how can it when Nigeria isn’t working?

3. Plan a baecation and never arrive

Let’s say you’re a caring person, you don’t want to hit them hard with the news that you’re no longer interested.

Plan a trip for them, when they get to the hotel room, tell the hotel staff to leave a note saying you’re not interested.

4. No PVC, no sex

We all know Nigerian men and women love sex. Deny them of this if they don’t want to get their PVC and if they don’t break up sharply.

5. Just stop picking up their calls

Become a ghost because why would you be talking to someone who doesn’t have a PVC?