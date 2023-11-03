ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Temi Iwalaiye

Some married men are serial cheaters, but single women might be enabling their excesses.

How single women may be enabling infidelity [GettyImages]
While it's true that married men seeking other women bear responsibility for their actions, the reality is more nuanced—it takes two to tango.

One way women become complicit is by forming an unnecessarily close bond with a married man. Choosing a legally married man as your friend may not be inherently wrong, but maintaining boundaries is crucial. If constant calling and texting is the norm, it shouldn't be surprising if he eventually makes a romantic proposition.

Another contributing factor is expecting a married man to cover your expenses. Seeking financial support for personal grooming may lead to some expectations on his part. The bottom line is to stop expecting a married man to fund your needs and wants if your intentions are as pure as you claim.

How single women can discourage cheating [Silentbeads]
Additionally, revelling in a married man's attention and compliments can pave the way for trouble. When a man repeatedly expresses admiration and affection, it's a sign of potential interest. Allowing such interactions may eventually lead to a proposal for an affair.

Responding with a simple "Lol, what about your wife?" won't suffice; standing firm and setting boundaries is important.

Failure to block his number or deter advances firmly is another way women become complicit. Taking the initiative to block his number, ignore him, or explicitly refuse to engage in such conversations.

Lastly, succumbing to loneliness is risky. While being single offers freedom, it shouldn't extend to involvement with a married man. Seeking affection or attention from an already committed person during moments of loneliness is common, but building a supportive community of friends can help combat such impulses.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

