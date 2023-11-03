5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

While it's true that married men seeking other women bear responsibility for their actions, the reality is more nuanced—it takes two to tango.

1. Being too close

One way women become complicit is by forming an unnecessarily close bond with a married man. Choosing a legally married man as your friend may not be inherently wrong, but maintaining boundaries is crucial. If constant calling and texting is the norm, it shouldn't be surprising if he eventually makes a romantic proposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Making financial requests

Another contributing factor is expecting a married man to cover your expenses. Seeking financial support for personal grooming may lead to some expectations on his part. The bottom line is to stop expecting a married man to fund your needs and wants if your intentions are as pure as you claim.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Enjoying his attention and praise

Additionally, revelling in a married man's attention and compliments can pave the way for trouble. When a man repeatedly expresses admiration and affection, it's a sign of potential interest. Allowing such interactions may eventually lead to a proposal for an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Not stopping him

Responding with a simple "Lol, what about your wife?" won't suffice; standing firm and setting boundaries is important.

Failure to block his number or deter advances firmly is another way women become complicit. Taking the initiative to block his number, ignore him, or explicitly refuse to engage in such conversations.

5. Giving into loneliness