5 ways people react to the news of their favourite celebrity couple splitting up

When the news of a celebrity breakup is announced, online inlaws act differently.

This year, we have seen a lot of celebrity couples divorcing and splitting up. From Korra Obidi and her husband to Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her beau, Yul Edochie and his wife and recently, Funke Akindele and JJC skills.

How do people react to these kind of news?

They say if Mr and Mrs A can break up, then there is no real love, in short, love does not exist.

Of course, in their mind, they feel the couple had the perfect relationship based on videos and pictures they see online.

You’ll hear them say, “but they looked so happy and in love.”

Some people use the opportunity to shame the woman. They feel like the responsibility of keeping the marriage is on her.

She is probably too proud because she's rich or she never stayed home to take care of kids; "he was right to divorce her." They say.

Gossip blog, Gist Lover predicted that the marriage between Funke Akindele and JJC Skills was over.

Since then, many people have been watching the marriage like a hawk, now they can feel justified in anticipating that the marriage will crash like Bitcoin.

These are the delusional shippers who somehow believe they will come back together because they are such a perfect couple and they looked good together.

You’ll hear them say things like, "they are made for each other, it doesn’t matter if they unfollowed each other on Instagram."

You’ll see some people typing epistles on how divorce is hard on children, how couples can resolve their conflict and why people cheat in relationships.

Whichever category you fall into, know that celebrity relationships are not easy, and even if they started well, many relationships hit bumps that they can’t survive.

Plus, relationships are more than what you see online.

