5 ways people react to the news of their favourite celebrity couple splitting up

How do people react to these kind of news?

1. Some people lose faith in love

They say if Mr and Mrs A can break up, then there is no real love, in short, love does not exist.

Of course, in their mind, they feel the couple had the perfect relationship based on videos and pictures they see online.

You’ll hear them say, “but they looked so happy and in love.”

2. Some people blame the woman for being too independent

Some people use the opportunity to shame the woman. They feel like the responsibility of keeping the marriage is on her.

She is probably too proud because she's rich or she never stayed home to take care of kids; "he was right to divorce her." They say.

3. Some people are happy because they knew the marriage would crash

Gossip blog, Gist Lover predicted that the marriage between Funke Akindele and JJC Skills was over.

Since then, many people have been watching the marriage like a hawk, now they can feel justified in anticipating that the marriage will crash like Bitcoin.

4. Those who still have hope they will come back together

These are the delusional shippers who somehow believe they will come back together because they are such a perfect couple and they looked good together.

You’ll hear them say things like, "they are made for each other, it doesn’t matter if they unfollowed each other on Instagram."

5. Those who become marriage counsellors

You’ll see some people typing epistles on how divorce is hard on children, how couples can resolve their conflict and why people cheat in relationships.

Whichever category you fall into, know that celebrity relationships are not easy, and even if they started well, many relationships hit bumps that they can’t survive.