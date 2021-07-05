Sadly, once the threshold of intimacy is crossed, then the strength of the supposed 'love' is put to test which in many cases gets strained. The signs of a deteriorating relationship are usually abundant, but people generally don’t know what to look for.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 warning signs your relationship is about to be over.

1. Your flaws are noticed than your strength

When you’re in love with someone, you tend to see the potentials in them more readily than their imperfections. “If you lose sight of all of the good virtues that made you interested in your partner in the first place, it could be a sign that things are hitting the rocks.

2. You’re wondering if you can do better

When you get to a point in the relationship and you feel obliged at a point to be the one to always make things better and possibly less appreciated for your efforts. This could be a sign that the cookies have crumbled .That great person you met two years ago was great based on who you were then. They’re a nice person and you have the love for them but there are thoughts .

3. When trust is totally lost

When you ask your partner questions about who they have been with or where they have been, you aren’t sure that they are telling the truth. This is a big sign the end is near to the relationship.

Trust is the basis of every relationship. Once it is lost, the future of the union becomes blurry.

4.When you become emotionally worn

After your partner constantly neglects your expressions on your insecurity, and anger in the relationship to your partner, you should know they just don't care anymore.

Take the best foot in this case because it is a warning sign for the health of your relationship and also your mental well-being.

5. Your intuition