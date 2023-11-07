5 warning signs he never plans to marry you

If you’re wondering whether your long-term boyfriend will ever put a ring on it, or you're tired of waiting for him to pop the question and starting to doubt that he's ever going to marry you, you're not alone. Many women find themselves in this same situation, wondering if their relationship is going anywhere.

The truth is, there are some warning signs that can indicate that a man is not planning to marry you. The signs are not always obvious, but when you know what to look for, it makes a difference. It's never easy to hear but, you need to be aware so that you can make smart decisions about your future.

If he exhibits the following signs, consider them red flags:

He avoids the marriage conversation

If the topic of marriage makes him uncomfortable and he tends to change the subject as soon as it's brought up, that's a clear sign. He’s subtly letting you know that marriage isn’t part of his plan for the future.

He constantly makes excuses

When he consistently comes up with excuses regarding marriage or your future together, it's a red flag. Whether he blames his lack of interest on work, family, or finances, these excuses suggest that he's not eager to commit to marriage.

You've never met his close circle

If you have never had the opportunity to meet his family and friends, especially after you've been together for a while, this could be a sign that he doesn't want to marry you. There may be exceptions, like a complex family relationship or bad family history, but most of the time, a man genuinely interested in marrying you will be eager to introduce you to his inner circle.

You’ve been engaged for a long time

In the event that he has proposed to you, and you’ve been wearing that engagement ring for years with no discussion about a wedding, this should be considered a warning sign. When a guy is truly excited about marrying his significant other, he'll typically want to set a date for marriage.

Although some couples opt for longer engagements before marriage, if your man has proposed, but continuously procrastinates and makes excuses for not setting a date or making wedding plans, it suggests a lack of commitment.

The proposal may have happened because he thought he wanted to marry you but has since changed his mind.

He's told you he doesn't want marriage

In some cases, men are upfront about not wanting to get married. The problem comes when you believe that, over time, you could try to change his mind and entice him into marriage. In most cases, this doesn't end well and will likely lead to resentment and disappointment.