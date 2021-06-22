5 things you should never do to please a woman

As a man, you have the responsibility to make your woman happy but there should be a limit. You have an ego to defend as a man and you should not let a woman ruin it or take advantage of you simply because you love her.

Never do these five things to please a woman:

1. Pay her school fees

Unless she is your wife, never pay for a woman’s education. It is okay to help her and support her when she is in school but paying everything for her is a big NO. If you feel compelled to do it however, do not assume that she will forever be indebted to you. People change and she might as well choose to love someone else even after all your effort.

2. Commit a crime for her

If you cannot sustain her flashy lifestyle, do not steal or do something stupid just to please her. If she loves you for real, she will understand when you are broke and will not pressure you to sort out her financial matters.

3. Compromise your needs for hers

Unless it’s really necessary, you should be a little bit selfish with yourself. You cannot afford to go hungry so that you can send her money to buy food. You can maybe share the little you have but never sacrifice all you got just to make her happy.

4. Forget your dreams

Before you met her, remember you had your own dreams and aspirations. Do not stop chasing them just because she does not like what you do. If you wanted go study abroad, the last thing you want to do is change your mind because she is not comfortable with it. If she cannot wait, let her be but never stop pursuing your dreams to please a woman.

ALSO READ: 6 things you should never sacrifice for a relationship

5. Disrespect your family