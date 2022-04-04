RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 things that ruin new relationships

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five things you need to let go of in a new relationship;

Couple arguing
Couple arguing

After crying 'God when' on every social media platform, God finally hears your cry and hooks you up with a partner but your bad character will soon become a bane in the relationship.

Recommended articles

Everyone wants peace of mind and to be with someone who will give them peace, if you are constantly finding fault, there is no way the relationship will work.

Me me me. Always focusing on yourself and what you want and what is convenient for you is a fast way to see the relationship crash and burn. Make sacrifices to see your partner happy.

If you like them, show them as much as they show you. Your partner will feel unloved if they are always overextending themselves for you and you cannot reciprocate. If that keeps happening, they will feel used and want to end the relationship.

Let your past be in the past, stop trying to string many people along. If you found the person you want to be with, then stop talking to other people and focus on them. Stop saying 'my ex and I are still friends, get a clean break from them and focus on your new relationship.

No one wants to be with a firebrand, every small disagreement, you are screaming and acting out. As I said earlier everyone wants peace and that’s not peaceful.

Speaking and listening are skills you have to master. Of course, you can hear them but do you understand what they are saying? Communicating effectively and acting on what you heard is important. If not, the fights will be recurrent.

Relationships should be a peaceful place where you can have peace and feel safe not a constant battlefield.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things that ruin new relationships

5 things that ruin new relationships

Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere: The cast members on classy outfits and those on tacky couture

Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere: The cast members on classy outfits and those on tacky couture

Photos: Check out all the Grammy 2022 red carpet fashion

Photos: Check out all the Grammy 2022 red carpet fashion

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

What's the difference between having s*x and making love?

Why do people make s*x tapes?

Why do people make s*x tapes?

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Idoma: A brief walk into the life of one of Africa's humblest people

Idoma: A brief walk into the life of one of Africa's humblest people

ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

Trending

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

Man in kitchen(VideoBlocks)

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea [Credit - CapitalFM]

6 things to learn from the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Awards fight

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.