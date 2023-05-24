5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

There are many superstitions and beliefs around the world about things that are considered bad luck before a wedding.

Here are some of them.

1. Rain on the wedding day

Rain is usually associated with tears in many cultures, while some cultures see it as a good thing. For those who see it as a bad omen, they say the rain that falls represents the tears the woman will cry during her marriage.

2. Seeing the bride in her wedding dress before the ceremony

It is bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding day. This is because, in the olden days, there were arranged marriages. Most times, the groom doesn't see the bride before the wedding day. Why? Because if he sees her, he might change his mind and run away. Weirdly, this can happen in modern times, seeing the bride might make the man develop cold feet.

3. Dropping the wedding rings

If anyone drops the wedding rings or misplaces them, they are considered unlucky and it means the marriage is doomed. It is also believed that whoever drops the ring (even if the person is not the bride or groom) will die.

4. Breaking or spilling something during the wedding preparations

Let’s say, at the reception they are trying to set up and decorate, but before you know it, a plate or glass cup falls and breaks, that is a bad omen and it is believed to bring bad luck to the couple.

5. Seeing a black cat or any other unlucky animals