5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

Temi Iwalaiye

These signs and superstitions means that a marriage won't last.

Jumping the broom is a positive omen and tradition [Robynashleyweddings]
There are many superstitions and beliefs around the world about things that are considered bad luck before a wedding.

Here are some of them.

Rain is usually associated with tears in many cultures, while some cultures see it as a good thing. For those who see it as a bad omen, they say the rain that falls represents the tears the woman will cry during her marriage.

It is bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding day. This is because, in the olden days, there were arranged marriages. Most times, the groom doesn't see the bride before the wedding day. Why? Because if he sees her, he might change his mind and run away. Weirdly, this can happen in modern times, seeing the bride might make the man develop cold feet.

Dropping the wedding ring is a bad omen
If anyone drops the wedding rings or misplaces them, they are considered unlucky and it means the marriage is doomed. It is also believed that whoever drops the ring (even if the person is not the bride or groom) will die.

Let’s say, at the reception they are trying to set up and decorate, but before you know it, a plate or glass cup falls and breaks, that is a bad omen and it is believed to bring bad luck to the couple.

It is a commonly held belief across many cultures that encountering a black cat, crow, or owl before a wedding can bring about bad luck for the marriage and the couple.

