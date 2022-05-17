Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

You can expect attraction to bloom at some point; a sexual tension that could eventually see both of you sleeping with each other. On the surface, that is not a big deal. It’s not new and so far there is consent and no one is criminally taking advantage of the other, it’s all good.

Relationship-wise though, the ramifications of sleeping with a close friend could be quite upsetting.

If you didn’t know before now, here are some of the things that you would potentially have to deal with.

1. The sex may be crap. Then what next?

You would be mightily mistaken if you are expecting that the good vibes in the relationship will translate to passionate, toe-curling sex. That someone understands you, and that they’re always good company does not mean sex with them will be lit.

There’s that to think about.

Put your thoughts across as mildly and as gently as possible Readers Digest

2. Your friend may not know how to separate sex from emotions

Now you’ve had sex with him or her and they automatically assume that that’s all you both need to transition from friends to lovers, but that’s not how you see it. You see it as sex and nothing more and now you’re both at an impasse on the issue.

What gives?

3. Where’s the boundary line now?

Lori Bizzocco, a relationship expert tells Bustle that: "Engaging in a ‘friends with benefits’ (FWB) relationship can be like walking with a blindfold on."

"You never know the boundaries that are established in regards to what’s acceptable and what’s not. Having friends with benefits is bound to become problematic as a result of uncertainty!"

You don't have to date women who are dependent on you It is not your duty to care for anyone's needs in a relationship [Credit - iStock] iStock

4. Things get mad complicated

This is one more thing you probably haven’t thought about before trying to get it on with that friend.

Things can quickly get muddled up when sex is involved and boundaries are not well-defined. It is easy for jealousy to become a thing, for other relationship opportunities to slip by and for other things to happen that are both unplanned and unprecedented.

5. Is there even a possibility of things being the same?