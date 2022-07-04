RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These five positions will make bedroom business more fulfilling.

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]
Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

Apart from childbirth, the point of sex is pleasure and nothing is more pleasurable than mind-blowing, toe-curling orgasms.

Recommended articles

However, the man and woman should not be like little mice running up and down the bed, unsure of how to lead themselves to the dreamland of orgasms.

Knowing the right position stands between you and an orgasm. Here are five tested and trusted positions;

For women

This is not a literal cat-like position, but it is an acronym for a much fancier term - Coital Adjusted Technique.

With this technique, maximum satisfaction is achieved through enough coital stimulation.

The penis does not penetrate but stimulates the clitoris - the friction will cause an orgasm in no time.

This is a guaranteed position for women who have never orgasmed before. With this technique, the man pins her to the bed.

She lays on her back, and he penetrates through the rear. Many women play with their clitoris whilst all that goes on.

The missionary position is a classic for a reason. Facing each other establishes trust and intimacy.

However, placing a pillow at your back elevates her pelvis and improves penetration.

Surprise! Surprise! Some men find it hard to ejaculate and have to go at it for hours. Here is how they can orgasm faster;

This is orgasm guaranteed, and it has to do with the woman arching her back while he penetrates.

Doggy style(Bustle)
Doggy style(Bustle) Doggy style Pulse Live Kenya

First of all, this is a good visual or view for every man and it makes them more aroused.

Secondly, they exert maximum energy, and it is this exertion that causes them to ejaculate.

This doggy style also includes the collapsed doggy which is the pinner position.

This also provides good visuals, and the man has the opportunity to explore the woman’s body with his hands while she ‘rides’ him.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Can having a lot of s*x loosen the vagina? Here are all the myths and facts

Can having a lot of s*x loosen the vagina? Here are all the myths and facts

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Ladies: Here are 4 reasons why garden eggs should be added to your diet

Ladies: Here are 4 reasons why garden eggs should be added to your diet

How belly buttons can cause body odour

How belly buttons can cause body odour

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion: Did they all nail the theme?

Touching and staring at women's breasts does not increase life span

Touching and staring at women's breasts does not increase life span

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Trending

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

Couple in bed

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her