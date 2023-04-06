The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 s*x positions that guarantee orgasms

Temi Iwalaiye

These five positions will make the bedroom business more fulfilling.

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]
Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

Recommended articles

However, the man and woman should not be like little mice running up and down the bed, unsure of how to lead themselves to the dreamland of orgasms.

Knowing the right position stands between you and an orgasm. Here are five tested and trusted positions;

For women:

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not a literal cat-like position, but it is an acronym for a much fancier term - Coital Adjusted Technique.

With this technique, maximum satisfaction is achieved through enough coital stimulation.

The penis does not penetrate but stimulates the clitoris - the friction will cause an orgasm in no time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a guaranteed position for women who have never orgasmed before. With this technique, the man pins her to the bed.

She lays on her back, and he penetrates through the rear. Many women play with their clitoris whilst all that goes on.

The missionary position is a classic for a reason. Facing each other establishes trust and intimacy.

However, placing a pillow at your back elevates her pelvis and improves penetration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise! Surprise! Some men find it hard to ejaculate and have to go at it for hours. Here is how they can orgasm faster:

This is orgasm guaranteed, and it has to do with the woman arching her back while he penetrates.

Doggy style(Bustle)
Doggy style(Bustle) Doggy style Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

First of all, this is a good visual or view for every man and it makes them more aroused.

Secondly, they exert maximum energy, and it is this exertion that causes them to ejaculate.

This doggy style also includes the collapsed doggy which is the pinner position.

This also provides good visuals, and the man has the opportunity to explore the woman’s body with his hands while she ‘rides’ him.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023

Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023

Ado-Awaye: The 7 wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo

Ado-Awaye: The 7 wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo

5 s*x positions that guarantee orgasms

5 s*x positions that guarantee orgasms

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Is Ozempic the miracle drug for weight loss?

Is Ozempic the miracle drug for weight loss?

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

How drinking too much water can kill you

How drinking too much water can kill you

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple.

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are top 5 signs of fake love in a relationship

Here are some signs my boyfriend loves me[istockphoto]

'Does my boyfriend love me?' I asked ChatGPT and it offered helpful advice

Revenge porn is a criminal offence [Cosmopolitan]

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online