5 strangest sex trends from history

Red lipstick

In ancient Egypt, women put on red lipstick to signal that they were open to oral sex. According to historians, in Greece prostitutes used red lipstick and obvious makeup to identify themselves. Otherwise they were punished for posing as decent ladies.

This tradition continued well into the 1700s when Britain ruled that a marriage would be annulled if the woman wore red lipstick before her wedding. Eventually, in the 1920, women wore red lipstick as a sign of their independence.

Pointy shoes

Also known as Poulaines, pointy shoes were worn to show virility. Unlike today, when sleek cars and big vehicles are said to be owned by less endowed men, back then in the middle ages, it was believed that the sharper the pointer, the more endowed a man was.

Klismaphilia

This is when a person gets sexual arousal from enemas. Enemas are medical tests where an injection full of fluids are used to cleanse or encourage bowel movement or emptying during a severe case of constipation. However, in the dark dark past, Klismaphiles took joy in having different liquids like whiskey, wine, coffee and yoghurt, entering and existing their heinie.

Nudity

Off the coast Connemara in Ireland, is an island called Inis Beag. The natives of this island engage in sexual repression, they have an extreme fear of nudity and prohibit open excretion or sexual activity.

When having a bath, these islanders only wash their hands, face and feet, they also keep their underwear on during any sexual activity.

Love distancing