5 signs he is for the streets

The classic example of a man who is for the streets is American rapper, Future. He has eight baby mamas and doesn't take care of his children and their mothers.

We make a lot of jokes about toxic men, but they do far more harm and cause emotional damage to women. Even though women for the streets are labeled whores, men for the streets are worse.

Here are some signs he is for the streets;

1. He is solely focused on the sexual part of the relationship

Every man is aware of post nut clarity. It simply means you do not like a person as much after sex. If he is serious about you, he will delay gratification and build a solid connection. If he is all about sex, that is all you need to know.

2. He gaslights you

It is never him, it is you. He hurts you yet you are the one at fault, you are the one who upset him, who makes him act the way he does.

3. He loves bombs you and tells you he is not ready for commitment

When you met him, he made you feel loved so fast. It felt like a whirlwind romance. After a while, he tells you he is not ready for commitment, but he still wants to have sex and keep talking to you. That means he is keeping his options open. He will ghosts you after a while.

4. He is ‘friends’ with many women

So many women are his friends, which means he is still playing the field, when he is ready to settle down he will most likely reduce his attachment to the many women and zero down on one.

5. He cheated once, begged you and continued cheating