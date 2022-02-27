RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs he is for the streets

How do you know he is for the streets?

Future is the king of toxic men [Kulturehub]

A man who is for the streets does not want to be committed to any woman but loves attention from many women.

The classic example of a man who is for the streets is American rapper, Future. He has eight baby mamas and doesn't take care of his children and their mothers.

We make a lot of jokes about toxic men, but they do far more harm and cause emotional damage to women. Even though women for the streets are labeled whores, men for the streets are worse.

Here are some signs he is for the streets;

Every man is aware of post nut clarity. It simply means you do not like a person as much after sex. If he is serious about you, he will delay gratification and build a solid connection. If he is all about sex, that is all you need to know.

It is never him, it is you. He hurts you yet you are the one at fault, you are the one who upset him, who makes him act the way he does.

When you met him, he made you feel loved so fast. It felt like a whirlwind romance. After a while, he tells you he is not ready for commitment, but he still wants to have sex and keep talking to you. That means he is keeping his options open. He will ghosts you after a while.

So many women are his friends, which means he is still playing the field, when he is ready to settle down he will most likely reduce his attachment to the many women and zero down on one.

A leopard never changes his spot. A typical example is Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson who keeps cheating. If he is a serial cheater, you need to throw in the towel and accept that he belongs to the streets.

