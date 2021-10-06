5 sex conversations for a successful relationship

A handful of conversations make the biggest difference in the strength and duration of a relationship. Talking about sexual intimacy tops that small list.

Before you get beneath the sheets (and maybe even after), experts say you should have these sex conversations with your partner.

Here are some 5 must-have conversations that are important to maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual relationship.

Love language conversation

Know what acts make your partner feel loved and appreciated, whether it’s as simple as holding hands or as steamy as sending sexy text messages, and make a point to do those things is tantamount to maintaining a satisfying sexual relationship.

Fantasy conversation

Spilling scenarios that revive your sexual desire allows your significant other to bring your fantasy to life, ultimately bringing you closer together. But speaking up about sexy desires is easier said than done. If you’re uncomfortable, agree that no judgment will be passed

Couples with different love languages can still completely satisfy each other as long as they both communicate what makes them feel most loved.

Turn-Ons (and Turn-Offs) conversation

Discussing what gets you going and what turns you off might be difficult, but it’s necessary. Bring up down-and-dirty dislikes outside of the bedroom. A lot of couples make the mistake of having them at the moment, and that creates a very vulnerable environment.

Cheating conversation

What constitutes cheating and infidelity isn’t black and white. But tackling the topic of cheating is easiest, and met with fewer defences, when it’s not prompted by suspicion. So don’t wait until something goes wrong to define what behaviour won’t be tolerated. As a couple, make a list of acts that you consider cheating.

Frequent conversation