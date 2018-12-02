news

Some lucky but rare people fall in love with only one person and that love buds into something beautiful that lasts forever.

By some unlikely conspiracy of nature and the universe, they stay through the years with that one person and their relationship withstands all the tests of time, till death does them part.

For many more, it is most likely that before they finally find Prince Charming they would have had to kiss a lot of frogs, before they find the one true love they've been hoping for, they would have been through a number of relationships that did not turn up to be what they prayed for. The results from these instances are heartbreak, sadness, and other negative emotions that many people would rather not go through.

The good thing, however, is that experience is the best teacher, and people get to learn not only from their pleasant memories, but also from the unpleasant ones. As a matter of fact, there are always lessons to learn from unpleasant situations as there are from pleasant ones.

So while no one would particularly wish a heartbreak on anyone, the reality is that it does happen. And instead of taking nothing but pain out of it, here are some important life and relationship lessons people can learn from being heartbroken:

1. Never let people decide for you

Your friends should not be the ones telling you that you need to break with your boyfriend or girlfriend. Everyone deserves to make their own choices and though your friends might be concerned for you, the ultimate decision to pull the plug on the relationship lies with you, and you alone.

2. The heart can take more pain than you know

The pain that comes from a very bad, undeserved, and unpredicted breakup is a very intense one. No one deserves such sadness, really. The truth, though, is that when such thing occurs, one might be moved into thinking that that is the end of the world, but it is not.

The heart mends after a while. It might feel so unbearable at first, but with the right moves, you’ll be fine in the end.

You will learn that it is better to let go than to keep forcing an affair with someone who is clearly not right for you.

Many get to learn this the hard way. But when they learn it, it sticks and they never forget that it is better to be single and happy than married and miserable.

4. Second chances don't always work

With some other breakups, you will learn that most people don’t deserve a second chance. There was a reason it didn't work the first time, right?

You will also learn with breakups that closure is overrated.

5. You can’t make someone stay

The main thing is for you to learn from these mistakes as you let yourself feel the warmth of love once again.

Once bitten twice shy. You should not be falling into the same mistake twice, right?