5 reasons why your partner will end up cheating on you

Apparently, there are some things that could push your partner into the arms of another man/woman and the following are reasons why people have found themselves cheating on their partner.

1. You lose yourself

Losing interest in your appearance and general well-being can happen, especially after the chaos and stress of kids enters a marriage. But you cannot allow this happen as it could mean that your spouse begins to lose interest in you.

2. Divided attention

If either partner is neglected for too long because the other partner has eyes, time and energy invested in something (even if the reasons are valid), he or she may start to look elsewhere.

3. You play the blame game

Does it feel like your partner can do nothing right these days? If you’re paying too much attention on what they are doing wrong all the time, and never praise the things they get right, your partner may have decided that he was done being the fall guy or woman.

4. You no longer put effort into sex

You’re crazy busy, and tired, and stressed out — so is your partner... or not.

Whatever you do though, never forget that sex is the one thing you and your partner do together that makes that relationship different from all the others in your life. When it disappears, a big part of the marital bond does, too.

5. Do you still even listen at all?